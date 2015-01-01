पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुस्साहस:नर्तकियों के साथ छेड़खानी विरोध करने पर पिटाई की

छपराएक घंटा पहले
जिले के खैरा थाना क्षेत्र के नगरा कादीपुर गांव में मालदा आर्केस्ट्रा कंपनी के कैंपस में घुसकर नर्तकियों के साथ छेड़खानी करने तथा विरोध करने पर मारपीट एवं लूटपाट करने के आरोप में शुक्रवार को दो नामजद तथा दो अज्ञात के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई। आर्केस्ट्रा कंपनी की संचालक राजू सैनी की पत्नी जया मालाकार ने दर्ज प्राथमिकी में आरोप लगाया है कि चार व्यक्ति उसके आर्केस्ट्रा कंपनी के कैंपस में प्रवेश कर गए और नर्तकियों के साथ छेड़खानी करने लगे, जिसका विरोध करने पर सोने की चेन छीन लिया और उसे पटक-पटक जबरदस्ती करने का भी प्रयास किया। इस दौरान कपड़े भी फार डाला। इस घटना में नर्तकी जया मालाकार घायल हो गई है, जिसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

घायल नर्तकी के बयान पर पुलिस ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर इसकी जांच शुरू कर दी है। बताते चलें कि खैरा थाना क्षेत्र के कादीपुर नगरा में मालदा आर्केस्ट्रा कंपनी का कार्यालय है, जहां नर्तकियां रहती हैं। आस पास के ही 4 मनचले किस्म के युवक उस कैंपस में चले गए और उनके साथ छेड़खानी करने लगे। आर्केस्ट्रा की संचालक जया मालाकार जब पहुंची और इसका विरोध किया तो, उसी के साथ भी जबरदस्ती का प्रयास किया गया। विरोध करने पर मारपीट की गयी इस दौरान उसके गले से सोने की चेन छीनकर चारों फरार हो गए।

