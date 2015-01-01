पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता:स्तनपान में छिपा है नवजात का बेहतर स्वास्थ्य

छपरा9 मिनट पहले
  • ‘मा’ कार्यक्रम दे रहा स्तनपान को बढ़ावा, डायरिया और निमोनिया से करता है बचाव

जिले में नवजात शिशुओं की देखभाल को लेकर कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्यक्रम चलाए जा रहे है। नवजात देखभाल में स्तनपान की भूमिका सबसे अहम मानी जाती है। इसको लेकर स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों के साथ सामुदायिक स्तर पर भी लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों में होने वाले प्रसव के बाद नर्स एवं चिकित्सकों द्वारा एक घंटे के अंदर शिशु को स्तनपान सुनिश्चित कराने पर अधिक ज़ोर दिया जा रहा है। साथ ही अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज होने पर माताओं को 6 माह तक केवल स्तनपान कराए जाने के विषय में परामर्श दिया जा रहा है।

जन्म के छह माह तक स्तनपान करना जरूरी

सिविल सर्जन डॉ माधवेश्वर झा ने बताया अधिक से अधिक लोगों को स्तनपान के फायदों से अवगत कराने पर ज़ोर दिया जा रहा है। शिशु के लिए 1 घंटे के भीतर मां का पीला दूध एवं 6 माह तक केवल स्तनपान बहुत जरूरी होता है। यदि बच्चे को जन्म के पहले घंटे के अंदर मां का पहला पीला गाढ़ा दूध पिलाया जाये तो ऐसे बच्चों की प्रतिरोधक क्षमता में वृद्धि होती है। सदर अस्पताल सहित सभी प्रथम रेफरल इकाई को बोतल दूध मुक्त करने की कवायद भी की जा रही है।

आश व आंगनबाड़ी की भूमिका है अहम
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. माधवेश्वर झा ने बताया कि सामुदायिक स्तर पर गर्भवती व धात्री माताओं के साथ परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के बीच स्तनपान को लेकर सकारात्मक माहौल तैयार करने के उद्देश्य से मदर एब्सुलेट अफेक्सन प्रोग्राम(‘मा’) की शुरुआत की गयी है। इस कार्यक्रम के तहत अधिक से अधिक परिवारों को स्तनपान के बारे में जानकारी दी जा रही है। जिसमें आशा, आंगनबाड़ी एवं एएनएम महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका अदा कर रही हैं।

