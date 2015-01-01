पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:पातेपुर में ट्रक की ठोकर से बाइकसवार की मौत

छपराएक घंटा पहले
पातेपुर थाना क्षेत्र के बरडीहा पातेपुर मार्ग के अम्मामौरी मदरसा के पास ट्रक के ठोकर से एक 55 वर्षीय अधेड़ की मौत मौके पर ही हो गई। घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा ट्रक को पकड़ लिया गया। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पातेपुर थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच कर शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल हाजीपुर भेज दिया। स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार की देर शाम बरडीहा के तरफ से जा रहे समस्तीपुर जिले के मुसरीघरारी थाना क्षेत्र के बथुआ बुजुर्ग गांव निवासी 55 वर्षीय चेथरू राम अपनी बाइक से पातेपुर की ओर जा रहे थे। जैसे ही अम्मामौरी मदरसा के पास पहुंचे ही थे कि पातेपुर की ओर से आ रही तेज़ रफ़्तार ट्रक ने ठोकर मार दी जिससे बाइक सवार की मौत मौके पर ही हो गई।

घटना के बाद मौके पर ग्रामीणों की भारी भी जुट गई तथा ट्रक को पकड़ लिया। लेकिन ट्रक चालक मौके से भागने में सफल हो गया। स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा घटना की जानकारी पातेपुर थाने की पुलिस को दी गई। सूचना मिलते ही पातेपुर थाने के एएसआई उपेंद्र नारायण शाही, संतोष तिवारी तथा जयकिशोर तिवारी पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंच कर शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल हाजीपुर भेज दिया। इस संबंध में पूछे जाने पर पातेपुर थानाध्यक्ष रामशंकर कुमार ने बताया कि मृतक के पास से मिले आधार कार्ड से मिली जानकारी के आधार पर मृतक के परिजनों को सूचना दी गई है।

