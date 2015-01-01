पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:रिश्वतखोरी का अंजाम: ट्रकों को रोक कर पुलिस वसूलती है पैसा, 4 से 5 घंटे तक लग रहा जाम

बिपिन कुमार शर्मा| दरियापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • ट्रकचालक एक सौ या तीन सौ तक देता था उसे साइड में खड़ा कर पांच सौ तक वसूला जा रहा था
  • हुक्मरान कुछ तो कीजिए, जाम पब्लिक नहीं, कराती है पुलिस, शीतलपुर पट्टी पुलिस से लेकर एस-एच 73 व सुतिहार से मटिहान चौक बस्ती ढाला तक बालू वाहक आवागमन बाधित

कहीं जाम तो कहीं महाजाम! पब्लिक हैरान व हलकान! मानपुर से पट्टी पुल से शीतलपुर बजार तक महाजाम तो सुतिहार से लेकर मटिहन चौक तक बालू वाहक ट्रकों का महाजाम। कौन करता है? कैसे लगता है जाम? जी हां! पब्लिक नहीं यह पुलिस कराती है।

हर रोज चार से पांच घंटे तक जाम में लोग रेंगते रहते है। इसका वजह है कि पुलिस ट्रकों व मालवाहकों को रोककर पैसे वसूल करती है। ऐसा ही दृश्य शीतलपुर पश्चिमी ढाला के पास देखा गया। ट्रकों को पुलिस रोक कर पैसे वसूल रही थी। जो ट्रक चालक एक सौ या तीन सौ तक देता था उसे साइड में खड़ा कर पांच सौ तक वसूला जा रहा था।

जाम तो आम है थानाध्यक्ष दरियापुर को पता नहीं
जाम तो आमजन के लिए आम हो गयी है। पुलिस कर्मी बालू वाहक ट्रकों को डंडे के इशारे पर खड़ी कर दे रहे हैं और जाम करीब तीन किलोमीटर लंबी लग जा रही। संध्या 4 बजे तक शीतलपुर पट्टी पुल से दो किमी पश्चिम मानपुर तथा पूरब डेढ़ किमी जाम का नजारा देखा गया। बिना मास्क के पुलिस कर्मी करीब आधा दर्जन डंडे लेकर खड़े देखे गए और स्थानीय युवक टैफिक कंट्रोल में पुल पर देखे गए। इस बाबत दरियापुर थानाध्यक्ष अशोक कुमार ने दूरभाषीय संपर्क स्थापित किए जाने पर कहीं भी और किसी तरह की जाम से इनकार कर दिया।

रिपेयरिंग के बाद पट्टी पुल पर बड़े वाहनों का बेरोक-टोक परिचालन
2017 में पट्टी पुल पर बड़े वाहनों का परिचालन बंद था किंतु लाल बालू का काला खेल के साथ बालू वाहक हाइबा, ट्रकों, ट्रैक्टरों का परिचालन युद्ध स्तर पर जारी है। दरियापुर थाना क्षेत्र आदमपुर में बीच रोड पर होल के बावजूद ब्रेकर हटाकर बड़े वाहनों का परिचालन जारी है।

बालू वाहक ट्रकों व हाइवा शाम से लेकर देर रात तक होते हैं पास
अब तो बालू उत्खनन प्रतिबंधन रहित हैं। लिहाजा, बालू से भरी ट्रकें व हाइवा फोरलेन दिघवारा से तीन दिशा में बढ़ती है। दिघवारा भेल्दी मार्ग, मटिहान चौक से पश्चिम गड़खा मानपुर मार्ग और फिर पट्टी पुल पार कर पूरब व उत्तर शीतलपुर-परसा मार्ग।

जाम के कारक व कारण
यद्यपि लैक्जरी बसें, कोच आदि अब नयागांव से सीधे परसा, भेल्दी, अमनौर मशरक होकर सिवान या फिर गड़खा होकर छपरा आती जाती है। किंतु जाम के कारक है बालू वाहक ट्रक व हाइवा और कारण पुलिस की जानबूझकर कर अनदेखी।

पट्टी की हालत पतली
ब्रितानी हुकूमत के दौरान पट्टी पुल शीतलपुर कब से डैमेज है। कई कंपनियों ने आधा अधूरा समानंतर पुल में खर्च कर दिया है। मगर पुरानी पुल पर भारी वाहनों का आना जाना जारी है। फोरलेन पुल के पाए भर हैं। बहरहाल, किसी बड़े हादसों का सबब बना हुआ पट्टी पुल।

पब्लिक हलकान
जाम का आलम है कि अब कोई चार पहिया वाहन से चलने में.असमर्थ है। बाइक व साइकिल सवार भी फंसे रहते हैं । किसी ड्यूटी विलंब किसी कि ट्रेन छुटना आम है।

पुलिसकर्मी पैसा मिलने पर ही गाड़ी को छोड़ते है
जाम तो आमजन के लिए आम हो गयी है। पुलिस कर्मी बालू वाहक ट्रकों को डंडे के इशारे पर खड़ी कर दे रहे हैं शीतलपुर परसा व हाजीपुर रोड पर जाम हटाने के नाम पर पहले मोल तोल के बाद नकदी विमोचन के बाद गाड़ी आगे बढ़ी।

डोरीगंज से लेकर नयागांव गोबिंद चक पांच हैं जाम स्पाॅट
एनएच 19 डोरीगंज , दिघवारा पश्चिमी ढाला, मानपुर से लेकर शीतलपुर पट्टी पुल व शीतलपुर परसा रोड आए दिन दोपहर के बाद जाम आम है। इसके बाद बस्तीजलाल ढाला से अहिमन पट्टी व निजाम चक फिर डुमरी बुजुर्ग से नयागांव बाजार व गोबिंद चक मोड़ जाम स्पाॅट है और पुलिस द्वारा जाम हटाने का का कोई प्रयास नहीं किया जाता।

दिघवारा भेल्दी मार्ग पर बालू वाहक ट्रकों की आवाजाही
डेरनी अवतार नगर व दिघवारा दरियापुर पुलिस अपने अपने क्षेत्र में वसूली के बगैर बालू वाहक ट्रकों को आगे नहीं बढाने देती।

