कोरोना काल में भी लोकतंत्र मजबूत:पिछले चुनाव का टूटा रिकार्ड, एक प्रतिशत अधिक वोटिंग

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
  • पिछले बार 53.86फीसदी मतदान हुए थे, इस बार यह प्रतिशत बढ़ कर 54.19

भास्कर टीम छपरा| सारण जिले के 10 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में कोरोना काल में पहली बार चुनाव हुआ। जिसमें युवा से लेकर बुजुर्ग मतदाताओं ने अपनी जोश दिखाई। बूथों पर अल सुबह से लंबी कतार लग गई थी। महिलाओं और खास कर यूथ वोटरों में उत्साह सिर चढ़ बोला। कोरोना काल संकट में भी पहली बार मुस्कुराहट दिखी। मानो लोकतंत्र मुस्करा उठा हो। सचमुच संकट के दौर में भी लोगों ने घर से बाहर अपना बहुमूल्य वोट गिरा वर्ष 2015 की विस चुनाव का रिकार्ड तोड़ दिया। पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में इस बार करीब एक प्रतिशत अधिक मतदान हुए। यहां बता दें कि पिछले बार 53.86 प्रतिशत मतदान हुए थे। इस बार यह प्रतिशत बढ़ कर 54.19 दर्ज की गई। ऑफिसरों की माने तो अंतरिम रुप से यह प्रतिशत थोड़ा बहुत बढ़ सकता है। जिसकी काउंटिंग की जा रही है।

छह विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में वोटिंग प्रतिशत में हुआ इजाफा
एकमा : 1.33 % अधिक मतदान
एकमा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 51 प्रतिशत मतदान हुए। पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार 1.33 प्रतिशत अधिक मतदान हुआ है। वहां पर कोई बड़ी घटना नहीं हुई है। इस विस क्षेत्र से मुख्य रूप से जदयू प्रत्याशी सीता सिंह और लोजपा के कामेश्वर सिंह तथा राजद के श्रीकांत यादव समेत 11 अन्य प्रत्याशी भाग्य अजमा रहे है।
मांझी : 4.05 % ज्यादा वोिटंग
मांझी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 55 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। जिसमें 4.05 प्रतिशत पिछले चुनाव से अधिक पोलिंग है। यहां पर इस बार कोई बड़ी घटना नहीं हुई है। आचार संहिता के मामले में एक स्कार्पियो व बाइक जब्त की गई है। यहां से जदयू के माधवी सिंह व कम्युनिष्ट पार्टी से सत्येन्द्र यादव तथा राणा सिंह समेत 16 अन्य प्रत्याशी भाग्य अजमा रहे।
बनियापुर : 3.32 % वोटिंग ज्यादा
यहां पर इस बार 53.89% वोटिंग हुई है। पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में इस बार 3.32 प्रतिशत अधिक वोट पड़े है। चुनावी मैदान में यहां पर राजद के केदारनाथ सिंह और मुकाबला में वीआईपी से वीरेंद्र ओझा तथा लोजपा से तारकेश्वर सिंह समेत 13 अन्य है।
तरैया : 2.73% अिधक वोटिंग
यहां पर 54.3 प्रतिशत वोट गिरे है। पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में 2.73 प्रतिशत अधिक है। कोई बड़ी घटना नहीं हुई। यहां राजद से सिपाही लाल व भाजपा के जनक सिंह समेत अन्य निर्दलीय 17 प्रत्याशियों के बीच मुकाबला है।
मढ़ौरा : 3.03% कम वोटिंग
यहां पर इस बार 54 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुआ। पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में 3.03 प्रतिशत कम पोलिंग हुआ है। बड़ी घटना कहीं भी नहीं हुआ। यहां पर चुनावी आंखडे में राजद के जीतेन्द्र राय और जदयू के अल्ताफ आलम राजू समेत अन्य 22 प्रत्याशी है।

छपरा : 1.1 % कम मतदान
कुल 53 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में 1.1 प्रतिशत कम पोलिंग है। यहां पर चुनावी जंग में बीजेपी के डॉ. सीएन गुप्ता और राजद के रणधीर सिंह और सुनील राय समेत अन्य 16 प्रत्याशी है।

