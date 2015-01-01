पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:छपरा क्रिकेट अकेडमी ने पीएन सिंह क्रिकेट अकेडमी को 10 रनों से हराया

छपरा13 मिनट पहले
राजेन्द्र स्टेडियम छपरा में चल रहे सारण जिला गुरूकुल कप क्रिकेट लीग प्रतियोगिता में छपरा क्रिकेट अकेडमी ने पीएन सिंह क्रिकेट अकेडमी को 10 रनों से हराया। टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए छपरा क्रिकेट अकेडमी 25 ओवर में 9 विकेट के खोकर 127 रनों का स्कोर खड़ा किया। जिसमें हर्ष राज 37 ताबिस इकबाल 36 राजन 11 बबलू 11 रनों का योगदान दिया। पीएन सिंह क्रिकेट अकेडमी गेंदबाजी करते हुए महेंद्र 3 विवेक 2 विकेट प्राप्त किए।

जवाब में खेलते हुए PN सिंह क्रिकेट अकेडमी 25 ओवर में 117 रन ही बना सकी। जिसमे अभिनंदन 50 रौशन 42 रनों का योगदान दिया। छपरा क्रिकेट अकेडमी गेंदबाजी करते हुए रौशन 3 और ताबिस इकबाल 3 विकेट लिए। ताबिस इकबाल बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करते हुए 36 रन बनाये और 3 विकेट भी लिए और मैन ऑफ द मैच बने। इस मौके पर संजय सिंह,चन्दन शर्मा, विभूति नारायण शर्मा, सुनील सिंह, केशर,अनवर अजय शर्मा, राशिद शेख सचिन पांडे, प्रियांशु सिंह थे।

