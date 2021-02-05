पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसे में गई 1 की जान:छपरा- मुजफ्फरपुर NH पर हादसा; मीट लेकर घर लौट रहे युवक को तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने रौंदा, मौत

छपरा7 मिनट पहले
  • भेल्दी सोनहो टॉल प्लाजा के पास ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर
  • हादसे में एक युवक घायल, अस्पताल में इलाजरत

छपरा- मुजफ्फरपुर NH पर एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने एक युवक को रौंद डाला, जिसमें उसकी मौत हो गई। घटना भेल्दी थाना क्षेत्र की है। हादसे में एक युवक घायल है। उसका इलाज अस्पताल में चल रहा है। घटना की सूचना के बाद स्थानीय पुलिस वहां पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में ले लिया। मौत से परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। मृतक की पहचान खरदीहां गांव निवासी रामजीवन शर्मा के पुत्र वीरेंद्र शर्मा (35 साल) के रूप में की गई है। सोनहो बाजार मीट लेने गया था वीरेंद्र शुक्रवार की सुबह वीरेंद्र अपने एक दोस्त के साथ मीट लाने सोनहो बाजार गया था। वहां से लौटने के दौरान टॉल प्लाजा के पास एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने बाइक में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। हादसा इतना भीषण था कि वीरेंद्र और उसका दोस्त गंभीर रूप से जख्मी होकर वहीं गिर पड़े। स्थानीय लोगों ने जब देखा तो दोनों को उठाकर अस्पताल ले गए। इलाज के दौरान वीरेंद्र की मौत हो गई। सूचना मिलते ही परिजन पहुंचे, जिसके बाद अस्पताल में कोहराम मच गया। उनका रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। मां के आंसू थम नहीं रहे हैं। पहुंची पुलिस घटना की सूचना मिलते ही स्थानीय पुलिस सदर अस्पताल पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में कर लिया। इसके बाद पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि मामले की पड़ताल चल रही है।

