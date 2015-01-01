पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व:कराह में छठ में नहीं होगा सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम

छपरा/ बनियापुर2 दिन पहले
  दो दिन पहले घाट होगा सेनेटाइज, गंगा महाआरती और भगवान भास्कर की 15 फीट ऊंची प्रतिम बनेगी

बनियापुर प्रखंड के हरपुर कराह गांव स्थित गंडकी नदी तट पर पिछले 11 वर्षों के तरफ एक 12 साल भी छठ को महोत्सव के रूप में मनाया जाएगा। नदी के बीच धारा में साक्षात भगवान भास्कर की 15 फीट ऊंची मूर्ति और काशी के बटुक के द्वारा गंगा महाआरती मुख्य आकर्षण का केंद्र होगा। कोविड 19 के गाइडलाइन के अनुरूप घाट को सेनेटाइज कर वहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियम का पालन होगा और निशुल्क मास्क का वितरण किया जाएगा । उक्त जानकारी देते हुए कार्यक्रम के मुख्य संरक्षक और संयोजक राकेश कुमार निकुम्भ ने दी । जिसके लिए एक बैठक गंडकी नदी तट पर श्री श्री छठ पूजा सेवा समिति के संयोजक राकेश निकुंभ के अध्यक्षता में की गई इस मौके पर श्री निकुंभ ने बताया कि लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ हमारी सांस्कृतिक पहचान है ऐसे में इस महापर्व को 11 वर्षों से महोत्सव के रूप में मनाया जा रहा है। जिसकी चर्चा प्रखंड जिला नहीं वरन प्रदेश स्तर पर होती रही है। जिसे कायम रखने के लिए इसे 12 साल भी भव्य आयोजन किया गया है। 18 नवम्बर और 19 नवम्बर को गण्डकी नदी घाट पर स्वच्छता अभियान चलाया जाएगा और पूरे घाट को सेनेटाइज कराया जाएगा। 20 नवम्बर को शाम व 21 के सुबह गंगा महाआरती के लिए काशी के दो बटुक की टोली हरिद्वार और काशी के तर्ज पर बनियापुर के गंडकी नदी घाट पर गंगा महाआरती का करेंगे। इसके अलावा 21 नवंबर को 121 गरीबों के बीच कंबल वितरण का कार्यक्रम है। पूर्ण रूप से जन सहयोग से होने वाले इस आयोजन में लोगों का अपार स्नेह मिल रहा है । उम्मीद है के इस बार का आयोजन भव्य एवं ऐतिहासिक होगा। श्री निकुंभ ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम के सफलता के लिए एनसीसी के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्ट नरसिंह सिंह मुख्य संरक्षक होंगे , इसके अतिरिक्त अध्यक्ष धूप नारायण सिंह सचिव विनोद कुमार सिंह सहायक संयोजक डब्ल्यु सिंह , अनुज, शशांक, सोहराय और सूरज सिंह हैं । इसके अलावा विपुल, मोनू , सोनू ,सुमन, नीतेश और प्रणव के साथ युवकों के डोली को स्वच्छता एवं विधि व्यवस्था की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। ईश्वर का सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम कई मायनों में खास है । कोविड 19 के गाइड लाइन का अक्षरसः पालन किया जाएगा, और इसी कारण इस वर्ष सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम स्थगित रखा गया है।।

