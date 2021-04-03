पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सिविल सर्जन ने स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों का किया निरीक्षण

छपरा
  • अनुपस्थित पाए गए छह चिकित्साकर्मी, सीएस ने स्पष्टीकरण पूछने का दिया आदेश

जिले के तीन सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों का औचक निरीक्षण सिविल सर्जन डा माधवेश्वर झा ने बुधवार को किया। इस दौरान आधा दर्जन चिकित्सा कर्मियों को अनुपस्थित पाया गया। निरीक्षण के दौरान उनके साथ डीपीएम अरविंद कुमार भी मौजूद थे। सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की रोकथाम तथा बचाव के लिए वैक्सीनेशन का कार्यक्रम चल रहा है, जिसमें एकमा, लहलादपुर तथा बनियापुर प्रखंडों में वैक्सीनेशन कार्यक्रम लक्ष्य के अनुरूप नहीं हो रहा है। इसकी समीक्षा करने को लेकर उन्होंने औचक निरीक्षण किया निरीक्षण के दौरान तीनों सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर करीब आधा दर्जन स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को अनुपस्थित पाया गया, जिनके वेतन भुगतान पर रोक लगा दी गई है और उनसे 24 घंटे के अंदर स्पष्टीकरण पूछे जाने का आदेश दिया गया है। साथ ही प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी के मंतव्य के साथ स्पष्टीकरण का जवाब देने को कहा गया है।

संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं देने वाले चिकित्सा कर्मियों के खिलाफ अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई
सीएस ने बताया कि संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं देने वाले चिकित्सा कर्मियों के खिलाफ अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि इन तीनों प्रखंडों के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारियों को कोविड-19 का वैक्सीन लक्ष्य के अनुरूप लगाए जाने के लिए आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए गए हैं तथा कहा गया है कि निर्धारित समय सीमा के अंदर प्रथम चरण के वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य हर हाल में अविलंब पूरा करें।

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में 827 हेल्थ वर्करों में लगभग 600 सौ टीकाकरण
अमनौर| सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र अमनौर सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. मधेश्वर झा एवं जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक अरबिंद कुमार ने संयुक्त रूप से अस्पताल का औचक निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान चल रहे कोविड 19 टीकाकरण कक्ष का जायजा लिया। टीकाकरण के संबंध में विशेष रूप से जानकारी ली। स्वास्थ्य प्रंबधक शिवकुमार कुमार पासवान ने बताया कि प्रथम चरण में 827 हेल्थ वर्करों में लगभग 600 सौ टीकाकरण हुईं है। जहां सीएस ने टीकाकरण की गति धीमी होने से नाराजगी जाहिर की। उन्होंने टीकाकरण अभियान को गति देने के लिए सख्त निर्देश दिया। हर हाल में अपने लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करें।उपस्थिति पंजी का भी गहन जांच की। इस मौके पर चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉ सरोज कुमारी सिन्हा,डा तारकेश्वर सिंह,डाॅ. नितेश राज,स्वास्थ्य प्रंबधक शिवकुमार पासवान,प्रधान लिपिक ललन सिंह सहित स्वास्थ्य कर्मी शामिल थे।

