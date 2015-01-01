पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:महुआ के सेंट्रल बैंक में पासबुक अपडेट नहीं होने से उपभोक्ता हो रहे परेशान

महुआ7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की राष्ट्रीयकृत बैंकों में सेंट्रल बैंक कुव्यवस्था और बदतर सेवा के कारण लाखों ग्राहकों के लिए सरदर्द बना हुआ है। महुआ अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के महुआ व पातेपुर स्थित शाखाओं का हाल कमोबेश एक जैसा है। सेंट्रल बैंक में पासबुक अपडेट नहीं होने से लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है।

इसके बावजूद भी बैंक प्रशासन सुध नहीं ले रहा है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार महुआ सेंट्रल बैंक की शाखा में उपभोक्ताओं को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है एक तो बैंक में कर्मियों की कमी के कारण बैंक में काम के लिए जाने वाले उपभोक्ताओं को काफी परेशानी हो रही है।

कर्मचारी हर बार अगले महीने आने को कहते हैं
वहीं, कई महीने से महुआ सेंट्रल बैंक में उपभोक्ताओं का पासबुक अपडेट नहीं हो रहा है। जिसके कारण उपभोक्ता परेशान है। इस संबंध में उपभोक्ता समरजीत सिंह, पंकज कुमार, सुजीत कुमार, मदन रजक, रंजीत कुमार, मुकेश कुमार आदि ने बताया कि महुआ सेंट्रल बैंक में कई महीने से हम लोग का पासबुक अपडेट नहीं हुआ है हम लोग जब भी पासबुक अपडेट करने के लिए कहते हैं तो कर्मचारी टाल देते हैं और एक महीने बाद आने के लिए कहते। जिसके कारण हम लोग को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। उपभोक्ता ने कहा कि अगर बैंक में कोई सुधार नहीं होता है तो इसके खिलाफ वरीय पदाधिकारी से शिकायत की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें