मतगणना:गड़खा में ईवीएम में आई गड़बड़ी से एक घंटा बाधित रही मतगणना

छपराएक घंटा पहले
गड़खा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में ईवीएम में आई गड़बड़ी के कारण लगभग एक घंटे तक मतगणना बाधित रहा।जिस बूथ का ईवीएम था।उसका कंट्रोल प्रेस की ही खराब हो गया था। यह ईवीएम गड़खा के पचपटिया पंचायत के मुरादपुर प्राथमिक विद्यालय स्थित 174(A) का है। बाद में आरओ भारत भूषण एवं विधि शाखा के प्रधान सहायक शुभांजय वर्मा के पहल पर बीजेपी के उम्मीदवार ज्ञानचंद मांझी तथा राजद के सुरेंद्र राम को सामने बुलाकर ईवीएम को खोला गया।उनके सहमति के बाद उस ईवीएम में पड़े वोटों की गिनती शुरू हुई।तब तक मतगणना बाधित ही रहा।इस दौरान दोनों दलों के समर्थकों की भीड़ लगी रही। वहां पर बीजेपी को 244 तो राजद को 108 वोट मिले।

