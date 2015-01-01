पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी:कोविन सॉफ्टवेयर से कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन की निगरानी

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
  • लाभार्थियों को एसएमएस के माध्यम से दी जाएगी सूचना, टीका लगवाने के लिए करना होगा रजिस्ट्रेशन

वैश्विक महामारी कोविड से बचाव को लेकर टीकाकरण का कार्य किया जाना है। इसके लिए विभाग में जोर-शोर से तैयारियां चल रहीं हैं।

टीकाकरण की निगरानी के लिए कोविन (कोरोना वैक्सीन इंटेलीजेंस नेटवर्क) पोर्टल लांच किया गया है, जिसके माध्यम से लाभार्थी को एसएमएस के द्वारा सूचना मिल जाएगी कि किस दिन किस स्थान पर टीका लगेगा। इसके लिए पोर्टल पर डाटा फीडिंग किया जायेगा।

इसपर टीकाकरण की पूरी जानकारी दी जाएगी। पहले चरण के लिए फ्रंटलाइन वकर्स के आंकड़े जुटाए जा रहे हैं। उनका एप पर रजिस्‍ट्रेशन कराया जाएगा। टीका चाहने वाला व्यक्ति इसपर अपना पंजीकरण करा सकता है। को-विन एप में पांच मॉड्यूल होंगे, जिनमें प्रशासक मॉड्यूल, पंजीकरण मॉड्यूल, टीकाकरण मॉड्यूल, लाभार्थी सूचना प्राप्ति मॉड्यूल तथा रिपोर्ट मॉड्यूल होंगे। प्रशासक मॉड्यूल प्रशासकों के लिए है, जो टीकाकरण सत्र आयोजित करेंगे। पंजीकरण मॉड्यूल टीकाकरण के इच्छुक लोगों के पंजीकरण के लिए है। टीकाकरण मॉड्यूल में लाभार्थी की जानकारी का सत्यापन किया जाएगा। वहीं, लाभार्थी सूचना प्राप्ति मॉड्यूल में लाभार्थी को टीकाकरण के बाद एसएमएस तथा क्यूआर आधारित प्रमाणपत्र भेजा जाएगा। रिपोर्ट मॉड्यूल में यह रिपोर्ट तैयार की जाएगी कि कितने टीकाकरण सत्र आयोजित किए गए और उनमें कितने लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया।

समुदाय के आखिरी व्यक्ति तक टीकाकरण का लाभ
पोर्टल के माध्यम से पंजीकृत लाभार्थी को लाभ मिलेगा। यह प्रक्रिया पूरी तरह से पारदर्शी होगी। इसकी ऑनलाइन मॉनिटरिंग की जाएगी। सत्र स्थल पर बिना मोबाइल फोन पर सूचना, मैसेज के किसी भी व्यक्ति को आने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। सभी नियम कोविड प्रोटोकॉल के तहत प्रभावी होंगे। समुदाय के आखिरी व्यक्ति तक टीकाकरण का लाभ देने का लक्ष्य है, जिसका लाभ क्रमवार दिया जाएगा।

कोरोना वैक्सीन के प्रबंध पर कार्य करेगा पोर्टल
वैक्सीन कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट पर वैक्सीन के स्टाक की मात्रा एवं भंडारण फ्रिजरियल टाइम तापमान की ऑनलाइन निगरानी ‘को-विन’ (विन ओवर कोविड) प्रोग्राम के अंतर्गत मोबाइल एप एवं वेब पोर्टल से की जाएगी। इसके लिए जिले में प्रत्येक कोल्ड चेन पर रखे आईएलआर में टेंपरेचर लागर नाम की एक सेंसर युक्त डिवाइस स्थापित है। यह डिवाइस नेट के माध्यम से वेब पोर्टल से जुड़ी रहेगी। यह पोर्टल पूरी तरह से कोरोना वैक्सीन के प्रबंध पर कार्य करेगा।

