चुनाव प्रचार:जात-पात से ऊपर उठकर नया बिहार बनाएं: मनोज तिवारी

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गड़खा के भाजपा प्रत्याशी ज्ञानचंद मांझी के पक्ष में मनोज तिवारी ने किया चुनाव प्रचार

बिहार मे जारी चुनावी धमासान के बीच गुरुवार को छपरा गड़खा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के भाजपा प्रत्याशी ज्ञानचंद मांझी के पक्ष में चुनाव प्रचार करने रसलपुरा हाईस्कूल मैदान में पहुंचे। बीजेपी नेता मनोज तिवारी ने कहा कि भाजपा एक ऐसी पार्टी है जो हमेशा देश की गौरव को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए काम करती हैं, हम जात पात से उठकर नया भारत और नए बिहार बनाने में जुटे हैं। दूसरी ओर विपक्ष लोगों को डरा कर धमकाकर जात पात की बात कर अपने वोट बैंक को बढ़ाने में जुटा हुआ है। वहीं इस दौरान विपक्ष को भी आड़े हाथों लिया कहा कि लोग बिहार मे जंगल राज के कुशासन को भी बखूबी जानते है।

विपक्ष माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश में है
मनोज तिवारी ने कहा कि बिहार की जनता 15 वर्षों में हुए विकास के कार्य से प्रसन्न होकर एक बार फिर एनडीए की सरकार को स्थापित करने का मूड बना चुकी है। महागठबंधन के मुख्यमंत्री के उम्मीदवार को लग रहा है कि जनता पुनः सुशासन बाबू की सरकार बनाने का मूड बना चुकी है। इसलिए समाज में उन्माद फैलाने वाले बयान देकर माहौल खराब करने में जुटे हुए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जब मैं छपरा आ रहा था तब स्थानीय सांसद राजीव प्रताप रूडी से बात की।

पूरे बिहार में राजग का लहर है
राजग प्रत्याशी डॉ सी एन गुप्ता जी के लिए राजेंद्र स्टेडियम में चुनाव प्रचार करने आए भोजपुरी के स्टार कलाकार सांसद मनोज तिवारी जी ने कहा कि फिर से बिहार के विकास के लिए छपरा से डॉ सी एन गुप्ता जी को भारी बहुमत से विजय दिलाए। यहां की जनता पिछली बार से ज्यादा मत से इन्हें विजयी बनाएंगे। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. संजय जायसवाल जी ने कहा पूरे बिहार में राजग का लहर है यहां के प्रत्याशी डॉ सी एन गुप्ता जी को जनता अपना आशीर्वाद देकर दोबारा विधायक बनाकर पटना भेजेगी।

