पिटाई:पानापुर में दुकान पर खड़े युवक को कार लुटेरा बताकर भीड़ ने की पिटाई

छपराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • युवक बोला- कार व बाइक में टक्कर हुई थी, अफवाह फैलाकर पीटा गया

गुरुवार की दोपहर अचानक पानापुर बाजार पर खलबली मच गई। बाजार में मिठाई दुकान पर खड़े एक युवक को कुछ लोग पकड़ कर पिटने लगे। और कहने लगे कि यह लड़का पानापुर नहर पर कार छिन रहा था। फिर क्या था! बाजार के लोग भी युवक को लुटेरा समझ अपना हाथ साफ करने लगे। इसी दौरान कुछ समझदार व्यक्ति बीच-बचाव करते हुए आरोपी युवक को पकड़ कर थाने लाए। थाने में युवक के पहुंचते ही लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई। फिर थानाध्यक्ष मोहम्मद जफरुद्दीन ने भीड़ को थाने से बाहर निकाला।

पानापुर के रसौली निवासी इंद्रजीत कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि युवक सहयोगी के साथ पानापुर नहर पर रसौली टारे पुल के नजदीक मेरी कार छिनने का प्रयास किया। मैं किसी तरह अपनी कार लेकर भागा। फिर पुलिस आरोपी युवक से पुलिस ने पूछताछ की। आरोपी युवक ने पुलिस को बताया कि पानापुर नहर पर साइड लेने के दौरान मेरी बाइक और कार में टक्कर हुई थी। इसी बात को लेकर दोनों में बकझक हुई थी। आरोपी युवक मशरक के डुमरसन का रहने वाला था। फिर पुलिस ने अन्य लोगों से पूछताछ कर जानकारी जुटाई। कार छिनने का आरोप लगाने वाले युवक ने पुलिस को बाद में लिखित दे दिया कि यह घटना गलतफहमी में हो गई। थानाध्यक्ष मोहम्मद जफरुद्दीन ने दोनों युवकों को छोड़ दिया।

