निरीक्षण:छपरा-वाराणसी रेलखंड का निरीक्षण करेंगे सीआरएस

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के छपरा जंक्शन- वाराणसी रेल खंड के दोहरीकरण कार्य का निरीक्षण रेल संरक्षा आयुक्त 12 नवम्बर को करेंगे। इसकी जानकारी रेलवे जनसंपर्क अधिकारी अशोक कुमार ने दी। ट्रेनों की परिचालनिक सुगमता के लिए वाराणसी -छपरा रेल खण्ड पर चल रहे दोहरीकरण कार्यों के क्रम में नन्दगंज-तरांव रेल खण्ड पर 10 एवं 11 नवम्बर को नान-इन्टरलॉक कार्य होने कराया जायेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि 12 नवम्बर रेल संरक्षा आयुक्त के निरीक्षण के मद्देनज़र विशेष एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों का शार्ट टर्मिनेशन, शार्ट ओरिजिनेशन एवं मार्ग परिवर्तन किया गया है। जयनगर से 10 नवम्बर को चलने वाली जयनगर-नई दिल्ली विशेष गाड़ी परिवर्तित मार्ग बलिया-फेफना-मऊ-औड़िहार के रास्ते चलाई जायेगी। आनंद विहार से 10 एवं 11 नवम्बर को चलने वाली आंनदविहार -रक्सौल विशेष गाड़ी परिवर्तित मार्ग औड़िहार- मऊ- फेफना- बलिया के रास्ते चलाई जाएगी। रक्सौल से 11 नवम्बर को चलने वाली रक्सौल-आनंदविहार विशेष गाड़ी परिवर्तित मार्ग बलिया-फेफना-मऊ- औड़िहार के रास्ते चलाई जायेगी।

