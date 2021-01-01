पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:सीटी स्कैन की सुविधा शुरू होने से आपातकालीन सेवाओं को बेहतर बनाने में मिलेगी मदद : मंत्री

छपरा42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छपरा सदर अस्पताल में सीटी स्कैन सेवा का स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय ने किया उद्घाटन, शुल्क 738 रुपए

सरकारी अस्पतालों को आधुनिकीकरण के लिए सरकार कृत संकल्पित है। हमारा प्रयास है कि अस्पतालों में बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं मुहैया कराई जाए। सीटी स्कैन की मदद से सदर अस्पताल की आपातकालीन सेवाओं को बेहतर बनाने में मदद मिलेगी। साथ ही दुर्घटना पीड़ित मरीजों के वास्तविक जख्म का पता लगाने के लिये उन्हें बाहर के किसी संस्थान ले जाने की मुश्किलों से निजात मिल सकेगी। उक्त बातें सूबे के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय ने सदर अस्पताल में सीटी स्कैन सेवा का उद्घाटन करते हुए कही।

विधायक डॉ सीएन गुप्ता व डीएम डॉ नीलेश रामचन्द्र देवरे की उपस्थित में उद्घाटन हुआ। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा कि सीटी स्कैन सेंटर का संचालन शुरू होने से सड़क दुर्घटना के गंभीर मरीज को सीटी स्कैन के लिये पटना रेफर करने की भी जरूरत नहीं होगी। बिहार सरकार की आउटसोर्सिंग सुविधा के तहत मरीजों को यह सुविधा उपलब्ध करायी जा रही है। कुल 24 तरह के स्कैन की सुविधा उपलब्ध है। इसके लिये शुल्क 738 रुपये निर्धारित किया गया है। जटिल मामलों में सीटी स्कैन के लिये शुल्क 4920 तक रुपये निर्धारित है। 42% प्रतिशत से लेकर 70 प्रतिशत तक बाजार से कम दामो पर सिटी स्कैन की सुविधा मिलेगी। सीटी स्कैन मशीन बहुराष्ट्रीय कंपनी फिलिप्स की है।

सरकारी के साथ-साथ निजी संस्थान के मरीजों को भी मिलेगी सुविधा
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय ने कहा कि सदर अस्पताल के मरीजों के साथ अन्य निजी चिकित्सा संस्थानों में इलाजरत मरीजों के लिये भी ये सुविधा सामान रूप से उपलब्ध होगी गा। इससे पहले सदर अस्पताल में सीटी स्कैन की सुविधा नहीं रहने से गंभीर रूप से दुर्घटनाग्रस्त मरीजों को तत्काल इलाज के लिये बाहरी जिलों में अवस्थित चिकित्सा केंद्र रेफर कर दिया जाता था। अस्पताल में ये सुविधा बहाल होने के बाद उन्हें परेशानियों से निजात मिलेगी।

24 घंटे मिलेगी सेवा, सभी दिन खुले रहेंगे
सदर अस्पताल में सीटी स्कैन सेंटर में मरीजों को सप्ताह के सातों दिन 24 घंटे यह सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी। सोमवार से लेकर शनिवार तक सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक सेंटर कार्यरत रहेगा। वहीं रविवार व शाम की छुट्टी के बाद भी मरीजों को यह सुविधा ऑन कॉल मिल पाएगी। जबकि किसी मरीज को अपना सीटी स्कैन करवाकर रिपोर्ट लेने में एक से डेढ़ घंटे का समय लगेगा। इस मौके पर क्षेत्रीय अपर निदेशक डॉ रत्ना शरण, सीएस डॉ. माधवेश्वर झा, डीआईओ डॉ अजय कुमार शर्मा, डीएमओ डॉ दिलीप कुमार सिंह, डीपीएम अरविन्द कुमार, स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक राजेश्वर प्रसाद आदि थे।

सिटी स्कैन के लिए दर निर्धारित
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा कि सरकार ने दर निर्धारित किया है। बाजार से काफी कम दर पर सदर अस्पताल के मरीजों को सीटी सिटी स्कैन की सुविधा उपलब्ध करायी जाएगी। मरीजों को इसके लिये बाहर नहीं भेजा जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि सीटी सिटी स्कैन से संबंधित सभी प्रकार की जांच के लिये अलग-अलग दर निर्धारित है।

