पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:चंवर क्षेत्र को मत्स्यपालन के लिए करें विकसित

छपरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीएम ने कहा- सारण में निचली भूमि बहुत है, जहां सालोभर पानी लगा रहता है, मछली के लिए उपयोगी

डीएम सुब्रत कुमार सेन के द्वारा समाहरणालय सभागार में जल-जीवन-हरियाली अभियान के प्रगति की समीक्षा के क्रम में जिला मत्स्य पदाधिकारी को निर्देश दिया गया कि सारण जिला में चंवर वाले निचले क्षेत्रों को चिन्हित करें एवं मत्स्य पालन के लिए इसका विकास करायें। डीएम के द्वारा कहा गया कि सारण जिला में निचली भूमि बहुत है। जहां सालोभर पानी लगा रहता है। यहां मत्स्य पालन की अपार संभावनाएं है। जिला मत्स्य पदाधिकारी को मत्स्य पालकों को प्रोत्साहित करने और सरकार की योजनाएं मत्स्य पालकों को बताने का निर्देश दिया गया।

निजी पोखर के निर्माण पर सरकार के द्वारा विशेष अनुदान

डीएम ने निजी पोखर को भी प्रोत्साहित करने का निर्देश दिया और कहा कि वैसे लोग जो मत्स्य पालन करना चाहते हैं उनके लिए निजी पोखर के निर्माण पर सरकार के द्वारा विशेष अनुदान दिया जा रहा है। साथ हीं मत्स्य पालन के लिए अनुदान की अलग से व्यवस्था है। अगर लोग समूह बनाकर कार्य करना चाहते है तो समूह में कम से कम पांच व्यक्तियों का होना अनिवार्य है।

जिला मत्स्य पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि मत्स्य इनपुट सहित चंवर विकास एवं तालाब निर्माण पर निर्धारित इकाई लागत का पचास प्रतिशत अनुदान है। इच्छुक व्यक्ति या समूह जिला मत्स्य पदाधिकारी के कार्यालय या उनके मोबाइल नंबर- 9234596581 पर संपर्क कर योजना की जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

100 किसानों के द्वारा 200 एकड़ में जैविक खेती की जा रही
समीक्षा बैठक में जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी को जैविक कृषि के विकास और इसके निर्धारित लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने का निर्देश दिया गया। जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी के द्वारा बताया गया कि गड़खा प्रखंड में लगभग दो सौ किसानों के द्वारा दो सौ एकड़ में जैविक खेती की जा रही है। किसान यहां मुख्य रुप से सब्जी उगा रहे हैं। इस पर डीएम ने कहा कि मैं स्वयं स्थल पर जाकर जैविक खेती देखना चाहता हूं।

डीएम ने कहा कि यहां जैविक खेती की भी आपार संभावनाएं है। सरकार के द्वारा जैविक कृषि पर भी 11500 रुपया प्रति हेक्टेयर की दर से अनुदान दी जा रही है। डीएम के द्वारा टपकन सिंचाई को प्रोत्साहित करने का निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि प्रति पंचायत कम से कम इसका पांच आवेदन प्राप्त किया जाये।

87 प्रतिशत जल संरचनाओं को अतिक्रमण मुक्त करा लिया गया
डीएम के द्वारा वन प्रमंडल पदाधिकारी को पौधा रोपण कराने का निर्देश देते हुए इस माह एक लाख पौधा लगाने का लक्ष्य दिया गया। वन प्रमंडल पदाधिकारी के द्वारा बताया गया कि पौधशालाओं में अभी चौदह लाख पौधे हैं। जिलाधिकारी के द्वारा चिन्हित सार्वजनिक जल संचय संरचनाओं में शेष बचे संरचनाओं को अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराने का निर्देश दिया गया।

समीक्षा में पाया गया कि 87 प्रतिशत जल संरचनाओं को अतिक्रमण मुक्त करा लिया गया है। तालाब, पोखर एवं कुओं के जीर्णोद्धार के निर्धारित लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने के लिए कार्यों में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया गया एवं कहा गया कि प्रोग्राम अधिकारी (मनरेगा) क्षेत्र में लगातार भ्रमणशील रहें। जिलाधिकारी के द्वारा उप विकास आयुक्त को निर्देश दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें