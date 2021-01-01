पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:हेल्थकेयर वर्करों को 10 फरवरी तक कोविड-19 के पहले डोज का टीकाकरण पूर्ण करने का निर्देश

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
  • राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के कार्यपालक निदेशक ने जारी किया पत्र, कोविड टीकाकरण अभियान में तेजी लाने का निर्देश
  • सत्र स्थलों की संख्या एवं लाभार्थियों की संख्या में होगी बढ़ोतरी

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के खिलाफ कोविड-19 टीकाकरण अभियान के पहले चरण में हेल्थकेयर वर्करों का टीकाकरण किया जा रहा है। कोविड-19 टीकाकरण अभियान में तेजी लाने के लिए राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के कार्यपालक निदेशक मनोज कुमार ने पत्र जारी कर आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिया है। पत्र के माध्यम से यह निर्देश दिया गया है कि 10 फरवरी तक कोविड-19 टीकाकरण अभियान के अंतर्गत लाभार्थियों के प्रथम खुराक का टीकाकरण पूर्ण करना सुनिश्चित किया जाए। जारी पत्र में कहा गया है कि जिला में पोर्टल पर तकनीकी समस्याओं के कारण समय अनुसार सत्रों का निर्धारण नहीं हो पा रहा था। फलस्वरूप राज्य के सभी जिलों को दो ग्रुप में विभाजित करते हुए क्रमशः सोमवार, बृहस्पतिवार तथा मंगलवार, शनिवार को कोविड19 टीकाकरण कराए जाने का निर्देश निर्गत है। उक्त निर्देश को विलोपित करते हुए जिले में स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के कोविड टीकाकरण अभियान में तेजी लाने के लिए कई महत्वपूर्ण बिंदुओं पर निर्देश दिया गया है।
लाभार्थियों की संख्या को देखते हुए करें सत्र का निर्धारण
पत्र के माध्यम से निर्देश दिया गया है कि स्थानीय स्तर पर लाभार्थियों की संख्या को देखते हुए सत्र का निर्धारण किया जाए। आवश्यकता अनुसार सत्रों की संख्या एवं सत्र पर लाभार्थियों की संख्या भी बढ़ाई जा सकती है। सत्र पर यदि वैसे लाभार्थी उपस्थित हो जाते हैं जिनका पंजीकरण पोर्टल पर है परंतु उस दिन के ड्यू लिस्ट में नामित नहीं है, तो उनकी के विवरणी की पोर्टल पर जांच कर उनका टीकाकरण किया जाएगा।

चिकित्सक देंगे निःशुल्क परामर्श
सिविल सर्जन डा. माधवेश्वर झा ने बताया कि इस सुविधा के जरिये सामान्य बीमारियों जैसे सर्दी, बुखार, खांसी, सिर दर्द, पेट दर्द, त्वचा संबंधी बीमारी, संक्रामक रोग, शुगर, ब्लड प्रेशर, कैंसर आदि के उपचार के लिए टेलीमेडिसिन के जरिये चिकित्सक व विशेषज्ञ से निःशुल्क परामर्श लिया जा सकता है। उन्होंने उन्‍होंने बताया कि यदि मरीज के पास एंड्राइड एण्ड्रोइड-स्मार्ट फोन है तो वह ‘ई-संजीवनी ओपीडी एप’ को इंस्टाल करके या फिर ‘ई-संजीवनी डॉट इन’ पोर्टल पर जाकर सुविधा प्राप्त कर सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस प्रणाली पर संबंधित एएनएम एवं चिकित्सा पदाधिकारियों का प्रशिक्षण डेमो एप पर कराया गया है।

ऐसी स्थिति में न लें टीका
स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय द्वारा यह आश्वस्त किया गया है कि कोविड टीकाकरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित और असरदार है। टीके जल्द बनाए गए हैं, लेकिन पूरे नियमों का पालन किया गया ताकि यह सुरक्षित हो। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने कहा है जिन लोगों की दवा या किसी प्रकार के खाने की एलर्जी एलर्जी है,वह यह टीका न लगवाएं। गर्भवती, धात्री या ऐसी महिलाएं जिन्हें जिन्हें गर्भवती होने की संभावना लग रही है उनको भी यह टीका नहीं लगवाना या चाहिए। यह टीका 18 वर्ष से कम के की उम्र के बच्चों के लिए भी नहीं है।

जिले में 82 स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्रों पर ई संजीवनी टेलीमेडिसिन के सफल क्रियान्वयन के लिए हुआ ड्राई रन
छपरा|जिले के दूर-दराज के ग्रामीण व सुदूर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले लोगों को अब बेहतर व विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों द्वारा इलाज की सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी। इसके लिए सरकार द्वारा जिले के स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों में हब एंड स्कोप प्रणाली से टेलीमेडिसिन की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। ई-संजीवनी टेलीमेडिसिन के सफल क्रियान्वयन को लेकर जिला में गुरुवार को ड्राई रन का आयोजन किया गया। जिले के 82 स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्रों पर ड्राई रन किया गया। यह एक ऐसी सुविधा है, जिसमें सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी का इस्तेमाल करके सुदूर ग्रामीण और दूरदराज के इलाकों में स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं पहुंचाई जा सकती है। कोरोना जैसी महामारी में लोगों के लिए सच में यह हब संजीवनी का काम करेगी।

राजस्व कर्मियों का डाटाबेस तैयार करने का निर्देश: राज्य स्वास्थ्य राजस्व समिति के कार्यपालक निदेशक मनोज कुमार ने निर्देश दिया है कि वैक्सीन की के उपलब्धता के अनुसार राज्य के राजस्व कार्य से जुड़े सभी सरकारी (संविदा) सहित पदाधिकारियों एवं कर्मियों का कोविड-19 का टीकाकरण कराया जाना है। इसके लिए विभाग के राजस्व कार्य से संबंधित सभी स्तर के पदाधिकारियों में कर्मियों की सूची भारत सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित मानक प्रारूप में तैयार कर जिला के सिविल सर्जन सदस्य सचिव जिला स्वास्थ समिति को कार्यालय द्वारा कोविन पोर्टल पर अपलोड किया जाए एवं कोविन पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण के आधार पर ही भारत सरकार द्वारा वैक्सीन की उपलब्धता के उपरांत टीकाकरण किया जाएगा।

