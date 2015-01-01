पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डिप्लोमा इन एलमेन्ट्री ऐजुकेशन:डीएलएड नामांकन की संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा रद्द, अब मेरिट पर नामांकन

मलय कुमार सिंह| जलालपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोविड महामारी के कारण बोर्ड ने तीन बार स्थगित की परीक्षा,
  • जिले के दो ट्रेनिंग काॅलेजों में नामांकन सत्र में 6 महीने की हुई देरी

डिप्लोमा इन एलमेन्ट्री ऐजुकेशन(डीएलएड) में नामांकन के लिए आयोजित किया जाने वाला संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा रद्द कर दिया गया है। अब नामांकन पूर्व के निर्धारित प्रक्रिया के तहत ही होगी।

नामांकन सत्र में हो रही देरी के कारण एवं बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति के आग्रह पर शिक्षा विभाग ने मंगलवार को इस आशय का फैसला लिया। सारण जिले में 300 सीटों पर नामांकन होना है। जिसके लिए हजारों अभ्यर्थियों ने प्रवेश परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन किया था।हालांकि यह व्यवस्था इसी शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-22 के लिए ही लागू रहेगी। अभ्यर्थियों में नामांकन को लेकर संशय की स्थिति बनी हुई थी। विभाग के इस निर्णय से छात्रों ने राहत की सांस ली है। इस फैसले से बोर्ड ने सभी ट्रेनिंग कालेजों को सूचित कर दिया है। नामांकन सत्र में अब तक छह महीने का विलंब हो चुका है।

पहली बार आयोजित की जाने वाली थी संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा
डीएलएड पाठ्यक्रम में नामांकन प्रक्रिया के लिए बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति पहली बार संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा आयोजित करने वाली थी।पिछले वर्ष ही इसके लिए आवेदन लिए गए थे। कोविड के कारण तीन-तीन बार प्रवेश परीक्षा की तिथि स्थगित करनी पड़ी थी।जिसके कारण शैक्षणिक सत्र काफी पिछड़ रहा था। इसलिए ही बोर्ड ने संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा को ही रद्द कर दिया है। अब नामांकन की प्रक्रिया पूर्व के निर्धारित प्रक्रिया के तहत ही होगी। शिक्षा विभाग के इस निर्णय से छात्रों ने राहत की सांस ली है। इस निर्णय से सभी संबंधता प्राप्त ट्रेनिंग कालेजों को सूचित कर दिया गया है। यह निर्णय केवल 2020-22 सत्र के लिए लागू रहेगा।

इंटर पास छात्र काफी कम शुल्क में कर पाएंगे डीएलएड
इंटर पास छात्र-छात्राएं काफी कम शुल्क में डीएलएड पाठ्यक्रम में नामांकन कर पाएगें।जिले में 300 सीटों पर होने वाले नामांकन प्रक्रिया में मैट्रिक एवं इंटर में बेहतर अंकों से उत्तीर्ण छात्रों के लिए सुनहरा मौका है।काफी कम शुल्क में उनका नामांकन हो सकेगा।कालेज अपने स्तर से नामांकन के लिए तिथि की घोषणा करेगी।आवेदन देने के लिए छात्रों को एक माह का समय भी मिलेगा।अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि अगले वर्ष के प्रथम माह के अंत तक ही नामांकन प्रक्रिया पूरी हो सकेगी।

ट्रेनिंग कालेज के 300 सीटों पर होना है नामांकन
जिले के दो ट्रेनिंग कालेजों सोनपुर प्रखंड के डायट सोनपुर तथा जलालपुर प्रखंड के पीटीईसी बंगरा में 300 सीटों पर नामांकन की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। डायट सोनपुर में 200 सीट तथा बंगरा में 100 सीटों पर नामांकन होना है।वर्तमान में दो सत्रों के प्रशिक्षु प्रशिक्षणरत है।

झूठे मुकदमे में फंसाने को लेकर एसपी से की शिकायत
प्रखंड के रूसी गांव निवासी एवं राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी के प्रदेश मुख्य प्रवक्ता तारकेश्वर तिवारी ने सारण एसपी से अपने पुत्र को झूठे मुकदमे में फंसाने को लेकर शिकायत की है। पत्र में उन्होंने कहा है कि मेरे पुत्र रवि प्रकाश उर्फ रजनीश तिवारी को जलालपुर थाने में दर्ज एक झूठे मुकदमे में फंसा दिया गया है। जबकि उस दिन वह गांव पर मौजूद भी नहीं था। मेरी सेलिरियो गाड़ी भुवनेश्वर पांडेय के दरवाजे पर खड़ा था। उसमें तोड़फोड़ कर दिया गया है।जबकि उस समय मैं चुनाव कार्य के कारण पटना में ही सपरिवार मौजूद था।श्री तिवारी ने एसपी से उच्चस्तरीय जांच करने की मांग की है।ताकि मेरे पुत्र को न्याय मिल सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें