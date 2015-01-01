पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोलीबारीकांड:गड़खा में गोली लगने से घायल अधेड़ ने तोड़ा दम, पहले भाई व भतीजे की हो चुकी है मौत

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
  • एक ही परिवार के तीसरे सदस्य की गई जान, पटना में चल रहा था इलाज

जिले के गड़खा थाना क्षेत्र के मोतीराजपुर गांव में अपराधियों की गोली से घायल एक ही परिवार के तीसरे सदस्य की मौत इलाज के दौरान पटना में मंगलवार को हो गयी। मृतक मोतीराजपुर गांव निवासी स्वर्गीय रामायण सिंह के पुत्र 55 वर्षीय नित्यानंद सिंह बताए गए हैं। रविवार की रात को रामायण सिंह के दो पुत्रों नागेंद्र सिंह तथा नित्यानंद सिंह एवं वकील सिंह के पुत्र संजय सिंह पर अपराधियों ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर दी। जिसमें संजय सिंह तथा नागेंद्र सिंह की घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई थी।

जबकि इस घटना में गंभीर रूप से घायल नित्यानंद सिंह को इलाज के लिए पटना में भर्ती कराया गया था, जहां उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया। नित्यानंद सिंह को पेट में गोली लगी थी। बताते चलें कि प्रेम प्रसंग के विवाद में मोतीराजपुर गांव के ही शौकत ने बदले की भावना से संजय सिंह तथा उसके मौसेरे भाई सत्येंद्र सिंह को मारने के लिए गड़खा के अपराधी परशुराम राय को सुपारी दी थी और परशुराम राय ने पांच अपराधियों के साथ रविवार की रात हमला कर दिया। उसके द्वारा की गई अंधाधुंध फायरिंग में दो लोगों की मौत तथा एक व्यक्ति के घायल होने के बाद ग्रामीणों ने परशुराम राय को पकड़ कर पिटाई कर दी, जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। इलाज के लिए पटना ले जाने के क्रम में रास्ते में पशुराम राय की भी मौत हो गयी।

इस मामले में चार अन्य अपराधियों को घटना के 2 घंटे बाद ही पुलिस अधीक्षक धूरत सायली सावलाराम के नेतृत्व में छापेमारी कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया था। तीसरे मृतक का शव गांव में पहुंचते ही कोहराम मच गया। सोमवार को नागेंद्र सिंह तथा संजय सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार हुआ था और आज दूध लगाने की विधि होने वाली थी। इसी बीच तीसरे घायल की मौत की घटना ने माहौल को पूरी तरह गमगीन बना दिया। मोतीराजपुर के तिहरे हत्याकांड में गिरफ्तार किए गए चारों अपराधियों को मंगलवार को जेल भेज दिया गया।

सोमवार को दो लोगों का हुआ था अंतिम संस्कार, आग भी नहीं बुझी थी

गड़खा दोहरा हत्याकांड: तीन अपराधी हैं हिस्ट्रीशीटर
गड़खा| मोतीराजपुर दोहरे हत्याकांड में गिरफ्तार चार में से दो अपराधी और मारा गया तीसरा अपराधी हिस्ट्रीशीटर रहे हैं। वह पहले भी कई बार जेल जा चुके हैं, जिसमें मारा गया अपराधी परशुराम और गड़खा के राजनाथ साह तथा उपेंद्र भारती उर्फ बुलेट बाबा शामिल है। तीनों अपराधी पहले कई बार जेल जा चुके हैं। जबकि रोहित कुमार और विजय महतो अपराध जगत के नए खिलाड़ी हैं। वह पहली बार पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े हैं। शौकत अली इस पूरे घटना का साजिशकर्ता है। अब केवल शौकत की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी शुरू कर दी गयी है।

छपरा में अपराधियों के खिलाफ चलेगा स्पीडी ट्रायल
दोहरे हत्याकांड में गिरफ्तार चारों अपराधियों के खिलाफ स्पीडी ट्रायल कराया जायेगा। इसको लेकर पुलिस अधीक्षक धूरत सायली सावला राम ने संबंधित पुलिस अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश जारी किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस मामले में पर्याप्त साक्ष्य मिले हैं और पूरे प्रकरण का खुलासा हो चुका है और एक मात्र शौकत अली को छोड़कर सभी अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। शौकत अली की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी चल रही है।

सुपारी देने वाले शौकत की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी
हत्या की सुपारी देने वाले शौकत की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है। बताया जाता है कि शौकत की प्रेमिका के साथ संजय सिंह के मौसेरे भाई सत्येंद्र सिंह का भी प्रेम प्रसंग हो गया था, इस मामले में शौकत की प्रेमिका ने पंचायत में शिकायत की थी और पंचायती कर मामले को निपटा दिया गया था, लेकिन शौकत ने सत्येंद्र के मामले में पक्षपात करने के कारण संजय को भी निशाने पर ले लिया। संजय के घर उसके चाचा की लड़की की शादी होने वाली थी। 26 को तिलकोत्सव व 30 नवंबर को विवाह था।

इसको लेकर संजय के घर पर परिवार के सभी सदस्यों के अलावा रिश्तेदार भी पहुंचे थे। शौकत को यह बात पता थी कि संजय के मौसेरा भाई सत्येंद्र भी यहां मौजूद है और इसी योजनाबद्ध तरीके से संजय और सतेंद्र को मौत के घाट उतारने तथा भय व दहशत फैलाने के लिए अपराधी परशुराम राय को उसने सुपारी दे दी।

