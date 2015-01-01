पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसके सिर पर ताज,फैसला आज:छह बजे मतगणना हॉल में प्रवेश, आठ बजे से काउंटिंग, 12 बजे तक रुझान

छपरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीनों अनुमंडल क्षेत्रों में लगाई गयी है धारा-144, नहीं निकलेगा जुलूस, शहर के चप्पे-चप्पे पर रहेगी नजर
  • एक बजे तक 18 राउंड, पहले परसा तो आखिरी में छपरा विधानसभा का आएगा रिजल्ट

सारण में 10 विधानसभा का मंगलवार काे यानी आज रिजल्ट आयेगा। किसके सिर पर ताज चढ़ेगा और किसका उतरेगा आज ईवीएम फैसला कर देगा। जेपी इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में स्ट्रांग रुम बनाया गया है। जहां पर काउंटिंग होगी। 14 टेबल पर होगी काउंटिंग,एक राउंड में 20 से 22 मिनट लगेगा प्रशासनिक सूत्रों की माने तो विधानसभा वार 14 टेबल लगाया गया है। एक राउंड की गिनती होने में करीब 20 मिनट लगेगा। 12 बजे तक आगे-पीछे से रुझान आ जायेगा। एक बजे तक करीब 15-18 राउंड का रिजल्ट सामने आ जायेगा। परसा विधानसभा क्षेत्र का सबसे पहले रिजल्ट करीब चार बजे तक आ जायेगा। सबसे आखिरी में छपरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र का लगेगा। रात हो सकती है। करीब 34 राउंड तक काउंटिंग हो सकता है।
सात-सात टेबल लगे हैं, ग्राउंड व फर्स्ट फ्लोर पर होगी काउंटिंग
कॉलेज परिसर में बनाये गये मतगणना केन्द्र पर प्रतिनियुक्त दंडाधिकारियों एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारियों के संयुक्त बीफ्रिंग में डीएम ने कहा कि कार्य बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण है और आप सभी को पता होना चाहिए कि कार्य क्या है और इसे कैसे करना है। डीएम ने कहा कि प्रत्येक विधान सभा के लिए दो-दो काउंटीन हाॅल बनाये गये हैं जिसमें सात-सात टेबल पर मतगणना का कार्य संपन्न होगा। एकमा, बनियापुर, छपरा, गड़खा और परसा विधान सभा का मतगणना ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर तथा मांझी, तरैया, अमनौर, मढ़ौरा तथा सोनपुर विधान सभा का मतगणना प्रथम तल पर करायी जाएगी। डीएम ने कहा कि सभी संबंधित व्यक्तियों को पास जारी किया गया है। बिना पास के किसी भी व्यक्ति को मतगणना परिसर में प्रवेश वर्जित किया गया है। जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि जिनकी जहां ड्यूटी है पूरी मुस्तैदी से कार्य करेंगे।

मतगणना कक्ष के अंदर मोबाइल ले जाने पर पाबंदी रहेगी| डीएम ने कहा कि चुनाव लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थी के अभिकर्ता के लिए मतगणना टेबल के पास स्थान निर्धारित कर दिया गया है जहां से वे आसानी से मतगणना का अवलोकन कर सकेंगे। डीएम ने कहा कि मतगणना कक्ष के अंदर मोबाइल ले जाने पर पाबंदी रहेगी। काउंटिंग एजेंट भी मोबाइल लेकर अंदर नहीं जाएंगे। प्रतिनियुक्त सुरक्षा कर्मी काउंटिंग हाॅल के अंदर प्रवेश नहीं करेंगे परन्तु काउंटीन हाॅल से लेकर स्ट्रांग रूम तक बनाये गये बैरिकेडिंग में जगह-जगह मुस्तैद रहेंगे और बिना अनुमति अपना स्थान नहीं छोड़ेंगे।

छोटी-छोटी घटना पर भी रहेगी पुलिस की नजर| तीनों अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में धारा-144 के तहत निषेधाज्ञा लागू रहेगी। छपरा शहर के गांधी चैक से ब्रम्हपुर चैक तक 16 स्थानों पर दण्डाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारी एवं केन्द्रीय पारा मिलिट्री बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गयी है तथा निर्देश दिया गया है कि छोटी से छोटी घटना पर नजर रखी जाये। इसकी सूचना वरीय पदाधिकारियों को उपलब्ध करायी जाये। जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि मतगणना कार्य के वरीय प्रभार में उप समाहर्ता डाॅ. गगन रहंेगे।

