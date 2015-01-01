पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:धान की कटनी कर रहा किसान पोल से सटा बचाने गए बच्चे काे भी लगा करंट, दोनों की मौत

छपराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डोरीगंज के काजीपुर की घटना, कृषि फीडर का बिजली पाेल खेत से होकर गुजर रहा है, पाेल में करंट था

स्थानीय थाना क्षेत्र के काजीपुर गांव में करंट लगने दस वर्षीय एक बच्चे सहित अधेड़ की मौत हो गई। दोनों काजीपुर गांव के चंवर में धान की कटनी कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान यह हादसा हुआ। घटना दोपहर दो बजे की है। काजीपुर निवासी 57 वर्षीय प्रेम प्रकाश यादव अपने खेत में धान काट रहे थे। तभी कृषि फीडर का पोल जो उनके खेत से होकर गुजरता है, उसमें करंट दौड़ गया। धान काटने के दौरान पोल के पास आने पर हाथ संपर्क में आ गया। जिससे करंट की चपेट में आ गया। चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनकर बगल के खेत से काजीपुर निवासी रामबाबू राय का नाती 10 वर्षीय बच्चा दौड़ा गया। बचाने की कोशिश करने में वह उस व्यक्ति के संपर्क में आने से मूर्छित होकर गिर गया। जिससे दोनों की मौत माैके पर ही हो गई। मृतक बच्चा अवतार नगर थाना क्षेत्र के भगवानपुर गांव निवासी पंकज राय का पुत्र 10 वर्षीय प्रिंस कुमार था।

धान काटने के दौरान पोल के पास आने पर हाथ संपर्क में आ गया

गांव के लोग पहुंचे तब तक दोनों की जान जा चुकी थी
आवाज सुनकर कुछ दूरी पर खड़े गांव के लोगों ने दौड़ कर गया। वहां दोनों मरे पड़े थे। घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोग एक निजी क्लिनिक ले गए लेकिन दोनों की पहले ही मौत हो चुकी थी। सूचना पर पहुंची स्थानीय पुलिस ने दोनों शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।

परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल
इस घटना में प्रेम प्रकाश यादव की मौत के बाद परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल है। वहीं अपने ननिहाल में आए प्रिंस की मौत की खबर मिलते ही परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल हो गया। प्रिंस कुछ दिन पहले अपने मामा के घर गाजीपुर में आया था। चंवर में धान की कटनी हो रही थी। इसी दौरान वह गया हुआ था। तब तक इस हादसे के शिकार हो गया। बताया जाता है कि बच्चा भगवानपुर में रहता था। वह अपने नानी के घर आया था।

खेती पर निर्भर है परिवार
मृतक प्रेम प्रकाश खेती कर अपने परिवार का भरण पोषण करते थे। उनका एक पुत्र है। उनकी परिवार की आर्थिक हालत ठीक नहीं है। खेती कर परिवार के परवरिश करने वाले व्यक्ति की भी मौत हो गई। वहीं 10 साल का प्रिंस के पिता भी किसान है।

जांच की जा रही है
बिजली विभाग की जेई अर्चना कुमारी ने बताया कि करंट कैसे लगा, इसकी जांच की जा रही है। बिजली के पोल में करंट कैसे आया यह अचरज की बात है। खेत में कई पोल गाड़े गए हैं। अगर पोल में करंट आ रहा है तो सभी बिजली पोलों की जांच की जाएगी।

दर्जनों पोल हैं तिरछे, कभी भी बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है
विभाग की लापरवाही का आलम है कि चंवर से गुजरने वाले दर्जनों विद्युत पोल अभी भी तिरछे झुके हुए है। कभी भी बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है। यहां बता दें कि उस इलाके में दर्जनों गांव तक विद्युत की आपूर्ति उसी रुट से गुजरने वाले पोल से होती है। दर्जनों जगह पर पोल झुके हुए है। आंधी-पानी में गिरने की प्रबल संभावना बनी रहती है। इसके पहले कई बार पोल धराशायी भी हो चुके है।
नवाद गांव में हाई वोल्टेज तार के टूट कर गिरने से गाय मरी
जलालपुर| प्रखंड के नवादा गांव में ग्यारह हजार वोल्ट के तार टूट कर गिरने से एक गाय की मौत हो गई। गाय इसी गांव के सकलदेव महतो की बताई गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार गाय दरवाजे के पास बंधी थी कि 11 हजार वोल्ट का तार टूट कर उस पर गिर गया जिससे मौके पर ही गाय की मौत हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें