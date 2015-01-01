पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:भेल्दी में बेखौफ पांच अपराधियों ने सीएसपी में घुसकर 80 हजार लूटे, कर्मी को पीटकर किया घायल, फायरिंग

छपरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दहशत फैलाने के लिए केंद्र के भीतर दो व बाहर एक फायरिंग कर अपराधी फरार हो गए
  • ग्राहक सेवा केंद्र में मौजूद ग्राहकों को भी पिस्टल के बल पर धमकाया

अमनौर-भेल्दी एसएच पर भेल्दी थाना क्षेत्र के जलालपुर चौक के निकट भारतीय स्टेट बैंक के ग्राहक सेवा केंद्र चांदपुरा में घुसकर शुक्रवार को आधा दर्जन हथियार से लैस होकर आये अपराधियों ने एक कर्मी को घायल कर केंद्र से 77 हज़ार रुपये लूट लिए।

लूट की घटना के दौरान दहशत फैलाने के लिए केंद्र के भीतर दो व बाहर एक फायरिंग कर सभी अपराधी फरार हो गए।घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर अमनौर व भेल्दी थानों की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच मामले की जांच में जुट गई। घायल कर्मी के इलाज अमनौर में चल रही हैं।
अपराधी मुंह बांध कर केंद्र के भीतर हथियार लेकर घुसे और रुपए मांगे
सीएसपी केंद्र के संचालक दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि दो महिला व एक पुरूष कर्मी सीएसपी केंद्र पर काम कर रहे थे। शुक्रवार को कर्मी अपना काम निपटा रहे थे। तभी अचानक 5 अपराधी मुंह बांध कर केंद्र के भीतर अपने अपने हाथों में हथियार लेकर घुसकर रुपए की मांग करने लगे कर्मी भेल्दी के बसौता गांव निवासी राजेंद्र सिंह के पुत्र रंजीत कुमार सिंह अपराधियों को जब रुपए देने से मना किया तब एक अपराधी ने पिस्टल के बट से उसके सर में तेज प्रहार कर दिया।

जिससे उसके सिर से खून निकलने लगा वहीं पीछे मौजूद अपराधियों ने दनादन 2 गोली सीसीटीवी के लगे डिस्प्ले पर फायर किया। ग्राहक सेवा केंद्र में मौजूद ग्राहकों को भी पिस्टल के बल पर डरा धमकाकर दहशत फैला रुपये लूट फरार हो गए।
चौकीदार को कब्जे में लेकर लूटपाट की
पहले से लूट की तैयारी के साथ आए अपराधियों को पता था कि केंद्र पर हमेशा एक चौकीदार तैनात रहता है।मौके पर पहुंचते ही सबसे पहले एक अपराधी ने चौकीदार पर कट्टा तान दिया जिससे कोई हरकत नहीं हो उसके बाद अंदर मौजूद ग्राहकों को भी लगातार पिस्टल दिखा कर डरा धमका रहे थे। अपराधी 2 महिला व एक पुरूष कर्मी से रुपये की मांग कर रहे थे इसी दौरान कर्मी रंजीत कुमार सिंह जब रुपये देने से मना किया तब उसको पिस्टल के बट से मारकर सर फोड़ दिया। उसका इलाज अमनौर स्तिथ एक अस्पताल में चल रहा है।कर्मी सीसीटीवी कैमरे को क्षतिग्रस्त करने के लिए ऑफिस के भीतर ही दो राउंड गोली चलाई।
डीएसपी जुटे जांच में
घटना की सूचना मिलने पर भेल्दी थानाध्यक्ष विकास कुमार व अमनौर थाने की पुलिस दलबल के साथ मौके पर पहुच मामले की जांच कर वरीय अधिकारियों को सूचित किया सूचना मिलने पर मढ़ौरा डीएसपी इंद्रजीत बैठा सीएसपी केंद्र पहुच सभी कर्मियों व ग्राहकों से पूछताछ के बाद अधिकारियों को सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर करवाई करने का निर्देश दिया।
सीएसपी कर्मी हो रहे हैं हमले
मौके पर दर्जनों सीएसपी संचालकों के साथ पंहुचे संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष राजीव सिंह ने बताया कि सीएसपी कर्मियों पर लगातार हमले हो रहे हैं।इस मामले को लेकर जल्द एसपी से मिलकर उचित जांच करने का आग्रह किया जाएगा।
1 साल पहले हो चुकी है लूट
जलालपुर सीएसपी केन्द्र भेल्दी अमनौर मार्ग से सटे होने के बाद भी अक्सर लूट की घटना होती हैं। एक वर्ष पूर्व25 दिसम्बर 2029 को 6 अपराधियों ने दर्जनों ग्राहकों और संचालक दीपक कुमार सिंह को बन्धक बनाकर एक एक लाख 44 हजार रुपये लूट ली और जाते वक्त सीसीटीवी कैमरे की डिक्स साथ ले गए थे ।
भेल्दी में हुई थी हत्या
भेल्दी थाना क्षेत्र के रायपुरा रसूलपुर मार्ग पर 3 फरवरी 2020 को अमनौर के रहने वाले कृष्णा राय से तीन अपराधियों ने 5 लाख 42 हजार रुपये लूट ली। विरोध करने कर गोलीमार कर हत्या कर दी थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें