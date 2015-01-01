पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:जेपीविवि के पांच स्वयंसेवक प्रीआरडी कैंप के हुए रवाना, आगरा में 25 नवंबर से होना है कार्यक्रम

छपराएक घंटा पहले
  • एनएसएस और डीएसडब्ल्यू ने संयुक्त रूप से झंडी दिखाकर स्वयंसेवकों को रवाना किया

यूपी के आगरा में आयोजित एन एस एस के प्रीआरडी कैंप में शामिल होने के लिए जेपीविवि के पांच स्वयंसेवकों की टीम रविवार को रवाना हो गई। जेपीविवि के रजिस्ट्रार ग्रुप कैप्टन श्रीकृष्ण, सी डी सी सह समन्वयक एन एस एस प्रो. हरिश्चंद्र, डीएसडब्ल्यू प्रो. यू एस ओझा ने संयुक्त रूप से झंडी दिखाकर स्वयंसेवकों को रवाना किया। मालूम हो कि इस बार जेपीविवि से सर्वाधिक 5 स्वयसेवकों का चयन बिहार राज्य से किया गया है। बिहार के सभी विश्व विद्यालय को कुल मिलाकर 15 स्वयसेवकों को ही जाना तय है। ऐसे में सिर्फ जेपीविवि से ही 5 स्वयंसेवकों का चयन एक उपलब्धि है। इतना ही राज्य टीम का लीडर भी जेपीविवि के प्राध्यापक डा. कुमार पंकज, कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी एम एम महाविद्यालय गोपालगंज हैं। 10 दिवसीय कैंप का आयोजन 25 नवंबर से बी आर ए विश्व विद्यालय, आगरा में होना है। इसमें स्वयसेवकों की सभी प्रतिभाओं जैसे परेड, गायन,वादन, एक्सटेंपोर स्पीच आदि के आधार पर अंतिम रूप से चयन होगा।

अनुशासनहीनता नहीं होनी चाहिए : प्रो. हरिश्चंद
प्रो. हरिश्चंद ने कहा कि स्वयसेवकों के द्वारा किसी भी तरह की अनुशासनहीनता नहीं होनी चाहिए।बताते चलें की कि एच आर कॉलेज से अजीत कुमार एवं राजेंद्र महाविद्यालय से मृणाल बंधु मिश्रा का चयन किया गया है। छात्राओं में प्रथम रहीं एच आर महाविद्यालय अमनौर से ज्योति किसी कारण से नहीं जा रही हैं उनके स्थान प्रतीक्षा सूची से पी एन महाविद्यालय से सोनाली का चयन किया गया। प्रतीक्षा रानी जे पी एम महाविद्यालय से और जेड ए इस्लामिया महाविद्यालय से जहीन फातिमा टीम में शामिल है। कुलपति प्रो. फारुक अली प्रतिकुलपति प्रो. लक्ष्मी नारायण सिंह ने शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।

रजिस्ट्रार ने निष्ठा से अपने-अपने कार्य करने को कहा
रजिस्ट्रार ने अपने संबोधन में सबको अनुशासित रहकर पूरी निष्ठा से अपने अपने कार्य करने को कहा है और विश्व विद्यालय का नाम रोशन करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। डी एस डब्ल्यू प्रो. यू एस ओझा ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि वहां एक स्वस्थ प्रतिस्पर्धा होनी चाहिए।

