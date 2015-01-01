पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजीपुर से सारण के मांझी तक बनाया जाएगा फोरलेन

छपरा3 घंटे पहले
सारण को नई सड़क, राष्ट्रीय उच्च पथ और बड़े पुलों की सौगात मिलने से कनेक्टिविटी का एक नया नेटवर्क बनेगा। इसके लिए प्रधानमंत्री, मुख्यमंत्री और विशेषकर केंद्रीय भूतल परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी जी को सारण की जनता की तरफ से सहृदय आभार। यह बातें सारण सांसद सह भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता राजीव प्रताप रूडी ने केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी द्वारा अपने संबोधन में सारण के लिए योजनाओं की घोषणा के पश्चात उक्त बाते कही।

सोन नदी पर राजधानी पटना को भोजपुर से जोड़ने वाले नई कोईलवर पुल का उद्घाटन करते हुए केंद्रीय राजमार्ग एवं परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने सारणवासियों को भी हजारों करोड़ की योजनाओं की सौगात दी। स्थानीय सांसद राजीव प्रताप रूडी के सुझाव पर दी गई सौगातों में रिविलगंज में नया बाईपास, छपरा बाईपास को फोरलेन से छह लेन करने, दिघवारा से भेल्दी राष्ट्रीय उच्च पथ, छपरा से रेवाघाट के लिए नया फोरलेन पुल के अलावा गंगा नदी पर विशाल फोरलेन पुल भी शामिल है।

इन योजनाओं का कार्य द्रुत गति से कराया जायेगा जिसका संकल्प अपने संबोधन के दौरान केंद्रीय मंत्री ने दोहराया। बातचीत के दौरान सांसद रूडी ने बताया कि केंद्रीय मंत्री ने सड़क परिवहन की जो सौगात सारणवासियों को दी है। उससे सारण के अलावा सीवान, गोपालगंज, पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश के बलिया और गोरखपुर के अलावा राजधानी पटना और वैशाली जिले के लाखों लोगों को फायदा होगा।

200 करोड़ की लागत से 7 किलोमीटर लंबे बाइपास
रिविलगंज बाइपास: पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश के बलिया से आने वाले वाहनों को बिहार में प्रवेश का यह एकमात्र मार्ग है। इस मार्ग से आने वाले वाहन शहर में प्रवेश करते है जिस कारण जाम की समस्या होती है। सांसद ने केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी को प्रस्ताव बनवाकर भेजा था। जिसे स्वीकृति प्रदान की गई है। 200 करोड़ की लागत से बनने वाला 7 किलोमीटर लंबे इस बाइपास के संरेखण का कार्य पूरा कर लिया गया है और अगले कुछ माह में इसका कार्य प्रारंभ होगा।

छपरा-रेवाघाट फोर लेन पुल
रूडी ने गंडक पर बने पुल के जाम होने की समस्या से निदान के लिए एक उच्च गुणवत्ता वाले फोरलेन पुल के निर्माण का प्रस्ताव दिया था जिसे केंद्रीय मंत्री ने अपनी स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। अब 3000 करोड़ की लागत से रेवाघाट के पुराने पुल के स्थान पर नये फोरलेन पुल का निर्माण होगा जिसका डीपीआर तैयार किया जा रहा है।

शेरपुर-दिघवारा पुल
यह योजना 123 किलोमीटर लंबे पटना रिंग रोड का भाग है। जिसे सांसद रूडी ने अपने प्रयास से रिंग रोड परियोजना में शामिल कराया था। 3500 करोड़ रुपये की लागत वाले 9 किलोमीटर लंबे इस गंगा पथ पुल का कार्यारंभ अप्रैल 2021 में शुरू होगा। जिसकी घोषणा अपने संबोधन में केंद्रीय मंत्री ने की।

दिघवारा-भेल्दी राष्ट्रीय उच्च पथ
पटना रिंग रोड का भाग शेरपुर दिघवारा पुल को बेहतर कनेक्टिविटी मिल सके इसके लिए सांसद ने केंद्रीय मंत्री को इस पथ का प्रस्ताव दिया था, जिसे स्वीकृत कर लिया गया है। 14 किमी लंबे इस पथ के निर्माण की लागत 300 करोड़ होगी जो पटना रिंग रोड का भाग दिघवारा-शेरपुर पुल को भेल्दी तक एनएच 722 में जोड़ेगा।

300 करोड़: राष्ट्रीय मार्गों के बाइपास पर मिलान की वजह से आये दिन ट्रैफिक की समस्या रहती है। सांसद ने बाइपास को छह लेन में विस्तारित करने का सुझाव केंद्रीय मंत्री को दिया था। ज300 करोड़ की लागत से बनने वाले इस बाइपास का डीपीआर बनाने का आदेश विभाग द्वारा 9 दिसम्बर को ही निर्गत किया जा चुका है।

