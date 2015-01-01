पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:29 से नौनिहालों को पिलायी जाएगी ‘दो बूंद जिंदगी की’

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पांच दिवसीय पल्स पोलिया अभियान का होगा आगाज, स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने शुरू की तैयारी

जिले में 29 नवंबर से पांच दिवसीय पल्स पोलियो अभियान के दूसरे चरण का आगाज किया जायेगा। अभियान के तहत सेविका आशा व अन्य वॉलेंटियर घर-घर जाकर बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलायेंगे। इसको लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से तैयारी शुरू कर दी गयी है। इस अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए आशा, आंगनबाड़ी सेविका समेत स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जुड़े अन्य कर्मियों के कंधे जिम्मेदारी दी गई और सुपरवाइजर, मॉनिटर समेत अन्य कर्मियों की टीम गठित की गयी है।

इस दौरान इस बात का ख्याल रखा जाएगा कि एक भी बच्चे पोलियो की दो बूंद दवा पीने से छूटे नहीं। जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉ अजय कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि यह अभियान जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में चलाया जाएगा और सभी प्रखंडों में 29 नवंबर से ही अभियान का शुभारंभ होगा। इसको लेकर आवश्यक तैयारियाँ की जा रही है। सभी प्रखंडों से माइक्रोप्लान तैयार करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। माइक्रोप्लान के तहत अभियान चलेगा। इस दौरान यह सुनिश्चित किया जायेगा की कोई भी बच्चा पोलियो की खुराक से छूटे नहीं। जिलास्तर पर जिला टास्कफोर्स की बैठक भी कर ली गयी है। जिसमें सभी पदाधिकारियों के साथ अभियान की सफलता को लेकर चर्चा की गयी है।

रेलवे स्टेशन पर रहेगी विशेष व्यवस्था
जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉ. अजय कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि पल्स पोलियो अभियान के तहत एक भी बच्चा नही छूटे इसके लिए विभाग द्वारा व्यापक तैयारियाँ की जा रही है। दरअसल, एक भी बच्चा छूटने पर वायरस फैलने का प्रबल संभावना रहता है। इसको लेकर जिले के चौक-चौराहे, बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन आदि जगहों पर दवा पिलाने के लिए कर्मियों की तैनाती किए गए हैं। जो बाहर से आने-जाने वाले यानि सफर कर बच्चे को दवा पिलाऐंगे।

घर-घर जाकर पिलाई जाएगी खुराक
पल्स पोलियो अभियान की ड्यूटी में लगे आंगनबाड़ी सेविका, आशा समेत अन्य कर्मी घर-घर जाकर पाँच वर्षों तक के बच्चों को पोलियो की दो बूंद दवा पिलाऐंगे। साथ ही दवा पिलाने के बाद बच्चों का नाम, बच्चे के माता-पिता का नाम, गृह संख्या आदि विभाग द्वारा दी गई फॉर्मेट में भरेंगे।

कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल का होगा पालन
यूनिसेफ के जिला समन्वयक आरती त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि बच्चों को दवाई पिलाने के दौरान कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइन का ख्याल रखा जाएगा। बचाव से संबंधित उपायों का पालन करते हुए कर्मी दवा पिलाएंगे और खुद के साथ-साथ दूसरों का भी कोविड-19 से सुरक्षा का ख्याल रखेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें