कोरोना अपडेट:छपरा में 2700 व्यक्तियों की जांच में नए 9 पॉजिटिव मिले

छपरा8 घंटे पहले
कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की रोकथाम तथा बचाव को लेकर सोमवार को 2700 व्यक्तियों की जांच में 9 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज पाए गए। जिले में फिलहाल रैपिड एंटी जन कीट से ही जांच हो रही है। दरअसल टू नेट मशीन खराब हो गया है, जिसके कारण तू नेट के माध्यम से मरीजों की जांच नहीं की जा रही है। रैपिड एंटी जन किट के अलावा आरटीपीसीआर के माध्यम से जांच के लिए सैंपल आईजीएमएस पटना भेजा जा रहा है। जिले में अब तक कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के शिकार पॉजिटिव कुल मरीजों की संख्या 5834 हो चुकी है।

जबकि अब तक कुल 505346 व्यक्तियों की जांच कराई जा चुकी है। जिले में अब तक कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के कारण 28 व्यक्तियों की मौत हो चुकी है। जिसमें चार व्यक्तियों की मौत नवंबर माह में हुई है। जिले में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के शिकार पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार वृद्धि हो रही है, परंतु जांच की गति धीमी होती जा रही है। विधानसभा चुनाव के समय से ही किसी भी प्रखंड में लक्ष्य के अनुरूप जांच नहीं हो रही है। इसी बीच ट्रूनेट मशीन के खराब होने के कारण जांच पर काफी प्रतिकूल असर पड़ा है। सदर अस्पताल के उपाधीक्षक ने सिविल सर्जन को पत्र लिखकर बताया है कि एक सप्ताह से टू नेट मशीन खराब है, जिसके कारण जांच का कार्य प्रभावित हो रहा है।

