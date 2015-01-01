पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Chhapra
  • In Front Of The Police Station In Amnore, The Women Were Beaten Up By The CO With Slippers Two Thousand Bribes Were Demanded In The Payment Of Six Thousand Flood Relief.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:अमनौर में थाने के सामने सीओ को महिलाओं ने चप्पल से पीटा बोलीं- छह हजार बाढ़ राहत भुगतान में मांग रहे दो हजार घूस

छपरा/अमनौर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाढ़ राहत राशि नहीं मिलने पर आक्रोशित थे लोग, जा रहे थे अंचल कार्यालय, थाने के सामने मिले सीओ तो घेर लिया
  • तीन महीने से प्रखंड और अंचल कार्यालय का चक्कर लगा रहे थे बाढ़ पीड़ित
  • बाढ़ पीड़ितों का आरोप- छह हजार रुपए देने के लिए दो हजार नजराना वसूला जा रहा

सारण जिले के नौ प्रखंड इस बार बाढ़ से प्रभावित रहा। करीब 4 लाख आबादी। दो लाख बाढ़ प्रभावितों के बीच करीब सवा एक अरब राहत के तौर पर राशि बांटी गई। इस बीच करीब 10 हजार लोग वंचित हैं लिहाजा अमनौर प्रखंड के कोरेयां पंचायत के बाढ़ राहत राशि से वंचित महिला व पुरुषों के आक्रोश का सामना अंचलाधिकारी को करना पड़ा। महिलाओं ने थाने के सामने ही सीओ को घेरकर चप्पल से पीटा।

वाहन को घेरते ही सीओ थाने की ओर भागे,लोग भी पहुंच गए
अमनौर के कोरेया पंचायत के हजारों ग्रामीण महिला व पुरुष बाढ़ राहत राशि यानि जीआर राशि नहीं मिलने से नाराज होकर सोमवार को अंचल मुख्यालय पहुंचे। इस दौरान सीओ किसी कार्य से भेल्दी जा रहे थे। कार्यालय से सौ गज की दूरी पर ही पहुंचे थे कि अमनौर थाने के सामने बाढ़ पीड़ितों ने उनके वाहन घेर लिया। सीओ के विरुद्ध प्रदर्शन करने लगे। साथ ही नारेबाजी भी करने लगे। सीओ यह देखकर थाने की तरफ भागे। पुलिस ने अधिकारियों का बीच बचाव किया। भीड़ थाने परिसर में कुच कर गई।

पुलिस के बीच बचाव के बावजूद आक्रोशित ग्रामीण सीओ व पुलिस पर जूता चप्पल कुर्सी डंडा बरसाना शुरू कर दिये। महिला-पुरुष सिपाहियों से भी दो-दो हाथ हुए। थानाध्यक्ष विश्व मोहन राम ने किसी तरह बीच बचाव करते हुए अंचलाधिकारी को प्रखण्ड मुख्यालय के सामुदायिक भवन ले गए। वहां भी आक्रामक भीड़ टूट पड़ी। लोग चार घंटों तक प्रदर्शन करते रहे। चप्पल, डंडा चलाने से बाज नहीं आये। उसके बाद पंचायत के मुखिया, वार्ड सदस्यों को बुलाकर इस मामले में घंटों बातचीत होने लगी।

4 लाख लोग बाढ़ से प्रभावित हुए थे, दो लाख को मिले रुपए
जिले के 11 प्रखंड की करीब 4 लाख की आबादी बाढ़ से प्रभावित हुई थी। दो लाख परिवारों के बीच छह-छह हजार रुपए बाढ़ राहत राशि के तौर पर दी गई। करीब एक अरब 20 करोड़ रुपए बांटी गई। अभी भी 11 प्रखंडों में 8 से 10 हजार लोग बाढ़ राहत राशि से वंचित है। इसमें दो से तीन हजार लोगों को इसलिए नहीं मिल पाया कि उनका खाता नंबर गलत था। अचरज की बात तो यह है कि परसा, अमनौर, मढ़ौरा और मकेर में करीब 300 ऐसे मामले पकड़े गये जिसमें राहत राशि देने में फर्जीवाड़ा किया गया।

एक ही परिवार के छह से आठ-आठ लोगों को राशि दे दी गई। जबकि एक परिवार में एक सदस्य को छह हजार रुपये देने थे। इतना ही नहीं कहीं-कहीं बाढ़ से इलाका प्रभावित भी नहीं हुआ और राशि बांट दी गई है। ऐसे में बड़े पैमाने पर गड़बड़ी हुआ है। इसके अलावें 26 हजार किचेन चलाये गए। इसमें कई कई प्रखंडों में कागज पर ही चलाया गया। आधिकारिक जांच में भी इस बात का खुलासा हो चुका है। कई प्रखंडों में जहां पर बाढ़ नहीं भी था, वहां पर नाव चलाया गया।

दलाल के जरिए नजराना लेने के बाद ही मिलती है राशि
महिलाओं का था आरोप सीओ के दलाल जीआर की राशि के लिए दो हजार रुपया लेकर पैसा भेज रहे हंै। वार्ड सदस्य शांति देवी, बिरजा देवी, दुर्गी देवी का आरोप था कि कंधे भर बाढ़ के पानी में कई माह भूखे-प्यासे बिताया। घर फसल मवेशी सब कुछ नष्ठ हो गया। इसके बावजूद भी आज तक जीआर की राशि नहीं मिला। वार्ड सदस्य प्रतिनिधि राजेन्द्र राय, लाल मति देवी, मानकीय देवी,लखिया देवी,देव पति देवी ने कहा कि गांव के कुछ समृद्धि लोग दलाल के माध्यम से दो-दो हजार रुपया देकर मंगा लिया।

हमलोग गरीब-असहाय घूस देने के लिए पैसा कहां से लाये? गुड़िया, प्रियंका, शिव कुमारी, रीता देवी, वार्ड सदस्य पति राजेन्द्र राय,नैना देवी,रूना देवी,सोनिया देवी,शैल कुमारी,उमा देवी,लाल परिया देवी,रंजन कुमार, वार्ड,बिश्वनाथ कुमार,का आरोप था कि बाढ़ राहत अनुदान राशि के लिए दलालों के माध्यम से दो तीन हजार रुपया की वसूली की जा रही है। बाढ़ में कागज पर ही किचेन चला। लोग कर्ज लेकर पेट पाले। छह हज़ार के लिए तीन माह से मुख्यालय का चक्कर लगा कर थक चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO की जांच टीम जल्द चीन जाएगी, अमेरिका में एक हफ्ते में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 10 हजार से ज्यादा हुआ - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें