वारदात:जलालपुर में बोरे में बंद मिला युवक का शव और बनियापुर में छोटे ने बड़े भाई की ली जान

छपरा3 घंटे पहले
  • अलग-अलग घटना में पांच लोगों की मौत, इसमें महिला समेत तीन लोगों की हत्या

सारण जिले में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर हुई घटनाओं में एक महिला समेत पांच लोगों की मौत हो गयी। इसमें एक महिला समेत तीन लोगों की हत्या कर दी गयी, जबकि सड़क दुर्घटना में एक वृद्ध व्यक्ति की मौत हो गयी वही पेड़ से गिरकर एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई।

जलालपुर थाना क्षेत्र के सगड्डी बाजार के समीप सड़क किनारे एक युवक का बुधवार को पुलिस ने शव बरामद की, जिसकी हत्या करने के बाद साक्ष्य मिटाने के लिए बोरा में बंद कर सड़क किनारे गड्ढे में फेंक दिया गया था। शव पूरी तरह क्षत विक्षत हो चुका है और डी-कंपोज होने के कारण पोस्टमार्टम करना संभव नहीं है।

डेड बॉडी का डीएनए टेस्ट कराने की पुलिस तैयारी कर रही है। उसकी पहचान भी नहीं हुई है, जिसके कारण हत्या के कारणों और हत्यारों के बारे में भी पता नहीं चला है। बुधवार को दोपहर के समय शव बरामद होने के बाद से सगड्डी बाजार तथा आस-पास के इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई है।

बदबू निकलने के बाद ग्रामीणों को हुआ शक

पुलिस भी इस घटना को लेकर असमंजस में है। सगड्डी बाजार के समीप एक पुलिया के बगल में सड़क किनारे गड्ढे में जमा पानी में बोरे में बंद शव बरामद किया गया। आस-पास के लोगों को शव के सड़ने के बाद उसकी बदबू से परेशानी होने लगी तो, लोगों ने बदबू के कारण पता लगाने लगे। इसी बीच बच्चों ने बोरे में शव फेंके जाने की बात कही।

ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजना चाहा, लेकिन शव पूरी तरह क्षत-विक्षत व डीकंपोज होने के कारण पोस्टमार्टम कराने लायक नहीं रह गया था।

पुलिस अब उसका डीएनए टेस्ट कराने की तैयारी में है। पुलिस को आशा है कि डीएनए टेस्ट के बाद ही हत्या के कारणों और हत्यारों तथा मृतक के बारे में पता चल सकेगा। वैसे हाल के दिनों में विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्रों से लापता हुए लोगो के परिजनों को इसकी सूचना दी गई है और उन्हें बुलाकर पहचान कराने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

सारण में महिला व अज्ञात युवक समेत तीन की हत्या

जमीन विवाद: भाइयों के बीच मारपीट

बनियापुर| बरैठा में सहोदर भाइयों के बीच जमीन विवाद में हुई मारपीट में जख्मी बड़े भाई की मौत ईलाज के दौरान हो गई। मृतक 55 वर्षीय गौतम राय बताया जाते है। मंगलवार के दिन साझ की जमीन पर उपजे खर-पतवार को बेचने को लेकर दोनों भाइयों के बीच बिवाद उतपन्न हो गया। बिवाद ने तूल पकड़ा और दोनो पक्ष आपस में भीड़ गए। इसी दौरान छोटे भाई ने लाठी डंडे से पीटकर बड़े भाई को गम्भीर रूप से जख्मी कर दिया। परिजनों ने आनन फानन में रेफरल अस्पताल लाया।

एक लाख के लिए ससुरालवालों ने महिला का गला घोंटा

रसूलपुर

स्थानीय थाना क्षेत्र के रामपुर गांव में दहेज के लिए एक महिला की गला घोंट कर हत्या का मामला प्रकाश में आया है।मृतक की माता जानकी कुंवर ने स्थानीय थाना में एक आवेदन देकर कहा है कि पति मिथलेश कुमार, ससुर शंकर महतो, सास बासमती देवी, देवर रमेश महतो और ननद रानी कुमारी द्वारा दहेज के एक लाख रुपया नही देने पर मेरी बेटी को हमेशा प्रताड़ित किया करते थे और कहते थे कि जल्द से जल्द ही पैसे का इंतजाम करे नही तो वे इसकी हत्या कर देंगे और अंत मे उन लोगो ने उसकी हत्या ही कर दी।

रामपुर गांव में रहने वाले मिथलेश कुमार का शादी सिसवन थाना के गंगपुर गांव में स्व राम ईश्वर की पुत्री पिंकी कुमारी से सन 2016 में हुई थी। मांग पूरी नहीं होने पर उसके साथ मारपीट की जाती थी।

हत्या कर शव को पलंग पर लिटाया

मिथलेश कुमार और उसके परिवार वालो ने पिंकी की हत्या करके पलंग पर सुला दिए थे। पिंकी की मां का कहना है कि हत्या कर पलंग पर सुलाकर सभी आरोपी फरार हो गए थे। सूचना मिलने के बाद जब देखी तो बेटी मरी पड़ी है। जिसकी सूचना स्थानीय थाना में दी । पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए छपरा भेज दिया और आरोपियों पर दहेज और हत्या के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर तलाश कर रही है।

