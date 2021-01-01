पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Chhapra
  • In The Role Of Mother Sita, Rishika Singh Chandel Of Chapra Was Honored With The Nari Ratna Award For Half The Population, Bid Achieved The Status Of Struggle

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:मां सीता के रोल में छपरा की ऋषिका सिंह चंदेल को आधी आबादी नारी रत्न अवार्ड से किया सम्मानित, बोली- संघर्ष से मुकाम हासिल

छपरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धारावाहिक जय संतोषी मां में माता सीता का किरदार निभा रही हैं ऋषिका, पटना में दिया गया सम्मान

छोटे शहरों की बड़े अरमानों वाली बेटियों का जलवा इन दिनो इंटरटेनमेंट सेक्टर में कुछ ज्यादा ही देखने को मिल रहा है। छपरा की बेटी ऋषिका सिंह चंदेल को एक और मुकाम हासिल हुआ है। धारावाहिक जय संतोषी मां में माता सीता के रूप में नजर आने वाली छपरा की बेटी ऋषिका सिंह चंदेल को आधी आबादी नारी रत्न अवार्ड मिला है। यह सम्मान कई स्टारों के साथ पटना में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में दी गई है। पटना में आधी आबादी फाउंडेशन व गांव सिनेमा के बैनर तले आयोजित कार्यक्रम में अभिनेत्री ऋषिका सिंह चंदेल को आधी आबादी नारी रत्न अवार्ड से सम्मानित किया गया है। कहा कि संघर्ष से ही जीवन में सफलता मिलती है। इसलिए हर किसी को मेहनत पर भरोसा करना चाहिए।

यहां बता दें कि मुंबई मायानगरी में अपने हुनर के बल पर छोटे पर्दे की स्टार के रूप में उभरी है। छपरा शहर के मिशन रोड निवासी यशवंत सिंह और अर्चना सिंह की बिटिया ऋषिका सिंह चंदेल कई टीवी सीरियल में काम कर चुकी हैं। विदित हो कि धारावाहिक जय संतोषी मां में माता सीता के रूप में आ रही है। यह शो हर सोमवार से शुक्रवार रात 9:30 बजे एंड-टीवी पर प्रसारित हो रहा है। ऋषिका जिस ख्वाब को संजो कर छपरा जैसे शहर से निकलकर मुंबई जैसे महानगरों अपनी अलग पहचान बनाने में कामयाब हो रही हैं।

आज सारण की धरती पर ऋषिका को मिलेगा राष्ट्रीय प्रेरणा दूत अवार्ड
युवाओं के सामाजिक टीम फेस ऑफ फ्यूचर इंडिया द्वारा आयोजित राष्ट्रीय युवा विनिमय कार्यक्रम सह पंचम स्थापना दिवस समारोह में छपरा की बेटी ऋषिका को राष्ट्रीय प्रेरणा दूत अवार्ड से नवाजा जायेगा। इसमें देश के विभिन्न राज्यों जैसे- जम्मू कश्मीर उड़ीसा सिक्किम मध्य प्रदेश झारखंड महाराष्ट्र हिमाचल प्रदेश उत्तराखंड पश्चिम बंगाल उत्तर प्रदेश बिहार आदि से आए हुए युवाओं को भी सम्मानित किया जायेगा।

ऋषिका को पहला ब्रेक कलेक्टर बहू (दूरदर्शन) में मिला
दूरदर्शन पर प्रसारित धारावाहिक ‘नई सोच’ में मुख्य नायिका की भूमिका ‘दामिनी’ का किरदार निभा रही है. यह किसानों के लिए सरकारी योजनाओं पर आधारित धारावाहिक है। ऋषिका को पहला ब्रेक कलेक्टर बहू (दूरदर्शन) में मिला। फिर दुलारी, गोतिया, सीआइडी, सावधान इंडिया, क्राइम पेट्रोल, भाभी जी घर पर हैं, कलर्स टीवी के लिए विद्या शो कर चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, आज से एयरो इंडिया शो और टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप में भारत की राह आसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser