अच्छी खबर:जिले में कोरोना से ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या में हो रही बढ़ोतरी, रिकवरी रेट 96.47 फीसदी पहुंचा

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सामुदायिक जागरुकता से कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रसार पर लगेगी रोक, तीन मूल मंत्रों से होगा कोरोना का अंत

जिले में अब कोरोना संक्रमण का प्रसार धीरे-धीरे कम हो रहा है, इसके साथ ही कोरोना से संक्रमित व्यक्तियों के स्वस्थ होने की संख्या में भी लगातार वृद्धि हो रही है। जिले में कोरोना के उपाचाराधीन मरीज जल्द ठीक हो रहे है। यह जिलेवासियों के लिए एक अच्छी खबर है। लेकिन संक्रमण के डर को नजरअंदाज कर लापरवाही बरता जाना जोखिम भरा है।

मास्क लगाने, हाथों को नियमित धोने व सेनेटाइजर करने तथा भीड़ भाड़ वाली जगहों पर जाने से बचने और बहुत आवश्यक होने पर ही बाहर जाने के दौरान शारीरिक दूरी का पालन करने जैसे नियमों का पालन बहुत जरूरी है।
जिले में 1.39 % पॉजिटिविटी रेट
सिविल सर्जन डॉ माधवेश्वर ने बताया कि कोविड 19 संक्रमण की रोकथाम में स्वास्थ्य विभाग और आमजन की सामूहिक भागीदारी का परिणाम सामने आया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जागरूकता कार्यक्रमों के बाद लोगों में नियमों का पालन को लेकर बहुत अधिक सजगता आयी है।

इसका परिणाम है कि जिले में संक्रमण का रिकवरी रेट 96.47 प्रतिशत हो गया है। वहीं जिले में पॉजिटिव रेट भी काफी उत्साहजनक है। जिले में मात्र 1.39 प्रतिशत पॉजिटिविटी रेट है। यानि 100 लोगों का अगर जांच की जा रही तो उसमें से मात्र एक या दो व्यक्ति संक्रमित पाया जा रहा है।
खतरा टला नहीं है
डीपीएम अरविंद कुमार ने कहा कि अभी खतरा टला नहीं है। लोगों से अपील है कि जरूरी हो तभी घरों से बाहर निकलें। अगर बाहर जाते हैं तो नियमों का पालन करते रहें। कोरोना की पहली वेव लगभग कंट्रोल में आ चुकी है, इसलिए अभी सजगता ही एकमात्र उपाय है।

कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सतर्कता है बेहद जरूरी, आदत में करें बदलाव
सीएस डॉ झा ने कहा कि संक्रमण से रिकवरी रेट के आंकड़े उत्साहजनक जरूर हैं, लेकिन सतर्कता में जरा सी चूक स्थिति बिगड़ सकती है। इसलिए कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए अपनाए जाने वाले सुरक्षात्मक उपाय को अभी अपनी आदतों में शामिल रखें। जैसे-घर से बाहर निकलने पर मास्क का इस्तेमाल, घर वापस आने पर हाथ को साबुन से 40 सेकेंड धोना, शारीरिक दूरी का पालन नियमों व एहतियात को अपना कर ही कोरोना वायरस पर विजय पाया जा सकता है।

