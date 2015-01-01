पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:जेपीविवि के गेट पर लगेगा इंडिकेशन बोर्ड, भवनों के लिए बनेगा ले-आउट

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
  • योजना को लेकर समिति गठित, छात्रों की सुविधा के लिए उठाया गया कदम

कुलपति प्रो.फारुक अली के निर्देशन मे जेपीविवि, छपरा परिसर के ले आउट के लिए एक समिति का गठन किया गया है। समिति को निर्देशित किया गया है कि पूरे परिसर के वर्तमान स्थिति को दर्शाया जाए तथा प्रशासनिक भवन सहित निर्मित भवनों का भी लेआउट बनाया जाए । इस समिति के अध्यक्ष डॉ. विजय चंद्र पूर्ति तथा राजेंद्र महाविद्यालय के सहायक प्राध्यापक डॉ. अनुपम कुमार सिंह को सदस्य के रूप में नामित किया गया है। इस संदर्भ में दोनों सदस्यों ने पूरे परिसर का भ्रमण किया तथा वर्तमान परिस्थिति का जायजा लिया।

प्रारंभ में कुलपति ने निर्देशित किया कि किस तरह से इस प्रारूप को तैयार करना है तत्पश्चात विश्वविद्यालय परिसर के रकवा तथा भिन्न-भिन्न स्थानों के दूरियों को भी मापा जाए जिन्हें एक मानचित्र में प्रदर्शित किया जाएगा। इस प्रारूप के बनने के बाद विश्वविद्यालय में आने वाले छात्रों के लिए भी सुविधा होगी क्योंकि इसके जरिए वे पूरे परिसर में स्थित भवनों की जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकेंगे। इस कार्य में राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना के समन्वयक प्रोफेसर हरिश्चंद ने भी पूरा सहयोग दिया।

