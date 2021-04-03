पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनहोनी:बाइक से परीक्षा देने जा रहे इंटर के परीक्षार्थी को कार ने रौंदा, एक किमी तक घसीटा, मौत

छपराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छपरा-मुजफ्फरपुर एनएच पर हादसे के बाद ग्रामीणों ने कार चालक की पिटाई कर पुलिस को सौंपा

छपरा-मुजफ्फरपुर एनएच-722 पर गड़खा थाना क्षेत्र के अलोनी में गुरुवार की सुबह एक अनियंत्रित कार ने छपरा राजपूत इंटर कॉलेज में अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा देने जा रहे बाइक सवार परीक्षार्थी काे जबरदस्त ठोकर मार दी। जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। यहां बता दें कि घटना के बाद बाइक कार में फंस गई और कार बाइक सवार को एक किमी तक घसीटते हुए ले गई। ग्रामीणों ने कार को रोका। हालांकि तबतक युवक की मौत हो चुकी थी। मृतक दरियापुर के धनौती गांव निवासी गौतम पंडित के पुत्र बिट्टू कुमार था।

जबकि एक अन्य बाइक सवार घायल हो गया, जिसका इलाज हुआ। जानकारी के अनुसार गुरुवार सुबह बिट्टू परीक्षा देने के लिए घर से निकला था परंतु जैसे ही गड़खा थाना क्षेत्र के अलोनी पेट्रोल पंप के पास पहुंचा तभी विपरीत दिशा से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार की अनियंत्रित कार ने जोरदार ठोकर मार दी तथा एक किमी घसीटते हुए ले गई। जिसके बाद आनन-फानन में ग्रामीणों ने सीएचसी गया। जहां चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। घटना के बाद स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने कार चालक को पकड़ लिया व धुनाई शुरू कर दी। सूचना पर गड़खा पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और चालक को अपने हिरासत में ले लिया।

अलग-अलग हादसे में तीन की गई जान: गड़खा थाना क्षेत्र के अलोनी पेट्रोल पंप के पास पहुंचा तभी विपरीत दिशा से आ रही तेज रफ्तार की अनियंत्रित कार ने जोरदार ठोकर मार दी

बाइक व कार जब्त
चीख पुकार से माहौल गमगीन हो गया। पुलिस ने मृतक के शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया तथा बाइक और कार को जब्त कर थाने लाई। पुलिस ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर कार्रवाई में जुट गई है।

कार में ट्रक ने मारी ठोकर, चालक की मौत
दरियापुर|थाना क्षेत्र के परसा- शीतलपुर एसएच 73 पर नाथा छपरा गांव के पास अनियंत्रित वाहन की चपेट में आने से 35 वर्षीय युवक का मौत हो गयी। मृत युवक थाना क्षेत्र के नाथा छपरा गांव निवासी नागा राय का पुत्र मुकेश कुमार राय था। बताया जाता है कि युवक चालक का काम पटना में करता था जो कल चार चक्का गाड़ी चलता था।

पत्नी और बच्चे को बाइक पर बैठाकर ससुराल जा रहा था युवक, पिता-पुत्र जख्मी, दोनों की हालत गंभीर
अपनी पत्नी और बच्चे के साथ ससुराल जा रहे बाइक सवार को एक बस ने रौंद डाला। घटना दिघवारा थाना क्षेत्र के बस्ती जलाल के समीप गुरुवार को घटित हुई। इस घटना में एक तरफ जहां डोरीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के शनिचरा टोला डुमरी अड्डा के 30 वर्षीय दुर्गेश कुमार की 26 वर्षीय पत्नी मुन्नी देवी की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं मोटरसाइकिल चला रहे दुर्गेश गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। वही उसका ढाई साल का पुत्र रूपक कुमार इस घटना में बाल-बाल बच गया। हादसा ऐसा की उक्त मृत महिला बस के चक्का में फंसी रह गई।

इस घटना के बाद मौके पर चीख पुकार मच गई। आसपास के ग्रामीणों ने मृतक के पति तथा पुत्र को दिघवारा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया। आसपास के लोगों ने इस बात की जानकारी दिघवारा पुलिस को दी। सूचना पाकर थानाध्यक्ष सदल बल घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गए। जानकारी के मुताबिक दुर्गेश कुमार भारतीय सेना में कार्यरत है। वह छुट्टी में घर आया हुआ था। इसी बीच सोनपुर प्रखंड अंतर्गत चौसिया नयका टोला वह अपने ससुराल जोगिंदर भगत के यहां सपरिवार बुलेट पर सवार होकर जा रहा था। यह खबर जैसे ही चौसिया तथा डुमरी अड्डा पहुंचा दोनों जगह कोहराम मच गया।​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें