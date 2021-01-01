पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:जिले के 80 केंद्रों पर शांतिपूर्ण व कदाचारमुक्त करायी जाएगी इंटर की परीक्षा: डीएम

छपरा43 मिनट पहले
जिलाधिकारी डाॅ. निलेश रामचन्द्र देवरे एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक सारण संतोष कुमार के साथ इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा संचालन को लेकर एकता भवन में उपस्थित सभी केन्द्राधीक्षक, स्टेटिक दण्डाधिकारी, गश्ती दल दण्डाधिकारी, जोनल दण्डाधिकारी एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को बीफ्रिंग करते हुए कहा गया कि 01 फरवरी 2021 से प्रारम्भ हो रही इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा हर हाल में शान्ति पूर्ण वातावरण में कदाचारमुक्त सम्पन्न करायी जाये। जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा 2021 का आयोजन एक फरवरी ये 13 फरवरी तक दो पालियों में किया जाएगा।

प्रथम पाली की परीक्षा सुबह 9ः30 बजे से दोपहर 12ः45 बजे तक एवं द्वितीय पाली दाेपहर 01ः45 बजे से शाम 5ः00 बजे तक संचालित की जाएगी। इसके लिए जिला में कुल-80 परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाए गये हैं। सदर अनुमंडल में 61 परीक्षा केन्द्र, सोनपुर अनुमंडल में 10 परीक्षा केन्द्र एवं मढ़ौरा अनुमंडल में 09 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाये गये है।

सभी परीक्षा केंद्र पर सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाने के साथ वीडियोग्राफी भी होगी

परीक्षार्थियों के बैठने की व्यवस्था के लिए सिटिंग प्लान बनाएंगे
केन्द्राधीक्षक परीक्षा केन्द्र पर परीक्षार्थियों के बैठने की व्यवस्था के लिए सिटिंग प्लान बनाएंगे। इस प्लान की एक प्रति परीक्षा केन्द्र के मुख्य द्वार पर और एक प्रति सूचना पट्ट पर लगवा देंगे ताकि परीक्षार्थियों को सीट खोजने में कोई परेशानी न हो। परीक्षार्थियों को मोबाइल, ब्लूटूथ या अन्य इलेक्ट्रानिक डिवाइस आदि ले जाने पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध होगा। परीक्षा केन्द्र पर मूलभूत सुविधाएं यथा शौचालय, पेयजल, पर्याप्त लाईटिंग व्यवस्था कराने का भी निर्देश दिया गया। जिलाधिकारी के द्वारा सभी अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी को परीक्षा केन्द्रों के 500 गज की परिधि में दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता की धारा 144 के अन्तर्गत निषेधाज्ञा लागू करना सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

परीक्षा केन्द्र पर 1-4 सशस्त्र पुलिस बल की रहेगी तैनाती
डीएम ने कहा कि परीक्षा को कदाचारमुक्त, निष्पक्ष, स्वच्छ संचालन एवं विधि-व्यवस्था संधारण के लिए आयोग के निर्धारित मानक के अनुरूप प्रत्येक परीक्षा केन्द्र पर 1-4 सशस्त्र पुलिस बल/महिला पुलिस बल, स्टेटिक दण्डाधिकारी व पुलिस पदाधिकारी, गश्ती व उड़नदस्ता दण्डाधिकारी, जोनल-सह-जोनल दण्डाधिकारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गयी है। प्रतिनियुक्त दंडाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारी एवं सशस्त्र बल परीक्षा प्रारंभ होने से 2 घंटा पूर्व अपनी प्रतिनियुक्ति स्थल ग्रहण कर लेंगे एवं परीक्षा के समाप्ति के बाद भी विधि-व्यवस्था करेंगे।

कोई अभ्यर्थी पकड़ा जाएगा, तो उसके खिलाफ की जाएगी कार्रवाई
जिलाधिकारी के द्वारा कहा गया कि अगर अनियमितता करते हुए कोई अभ्यर्थी पकड़ा जायेगा, तो उसके विरुद्ध सुसंगत धाराओं के अंतर्गत कार्रवाई करायी जायेगी। जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि यह एक महत्वपूर्ण परीक्षा है, जिसके सफल संचालन में सभी प्रतिनियुक्त पदाधिकारी एवं कर्मी विशेष सतर्कता रखते हुए अपनी जवाबदेही निभाऐंगे। इस परीक्षा के अवसर पर सदर अनुमंडल कार्यालय परिसर में जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष की स्थापना की गयी है जिसका दूरभाष संख्या-06152-242444 है। यह नियंत्रण कक्ष परीक्षा के दौरान प्रतिदिन प्रातः 07ः00 बजे से संध्या 05ः30 बजे तक कार्यरत रहेगा। इसके वरीय प्रभार में वंदना पाण्डेय, जिला प्रोग्राम पदाधिकारी, आईसीडीएस, मोबाइल नं0-9431005031 रहेंगे। इसपर परीक्षा से संबंधित सूचना दी जा सकती है।​​​​​​​

