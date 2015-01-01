पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रिकार्ड टूटा:सारण क्षेत्र से चौथी बार एमएलसी बने केदारनाथ, अबतक सबसे लंबे समय तक एमएलसी रहने का बना रिकार्ड

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • , पिछले बार की तुलना में इस बार लड़ाई कांटे की रही

सारण शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से चौथी बार केदारनाथ पांडेय एमएलसी चुने गये। जीत के साथ ही एक रिकार्ड बन गया। केदारनाथ पांडेय अब तक सबसे लंबे समय तक एमएलसी रहने का रिकार्ड बना लिए। पिछले बार के वनिस्पत इस बार लड़ाई कांटे की रही। भाकपा प्रत्याशी केदार पांडेय ने प्रथम वरीयता में ही निर्णायक बढ़त बना ली थी। आखिरी समय तक बढ़त बनाये रखे। लिहाजा जीत उनके झोली में आयी। सनद रहे कि इसके पहले तीन टर्म तक एमएलसी रहने का रिकार्ड जयमंगल सिंह का रहा है। जिसे केदारनाथ पांडेय ने तोड़ दिया।
21 घंटों तक लगातार चली काउंटिंग, पांच बजे सुबह मिला जीत का प्रमाण पत्र
यहां बता दें कि मतगणना करीब 21 घंटे तक चला। मतगणना सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू हुआ था और करीब पांच बजे तक चला। सुबह पांच बजे केदार पांडेय को जीत का प्रमाण पत्र मिला। हालांकि समर्थक रात के 1 बजे ही बढ़त कायम रहने पर नारेबाजी और स्वागत तथा बधाई देने लगे थे। रात एक बजे प्रतिद्वंदी में रहे चन्द्रमा सिंह काउंटिंग स्थल से चले गये।

सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह आयुक्त के सचिव विश्वनाथ चौधरी ने केदार पांडेय को जीत का प्रमाण पत्र दिया। लंबे समय तक काउंटिंग चलने के बाद शिफ्ट वाइज ड्यूटी में कर्मी व अधिकारी लगाये गये। प्रथम वरीयता की काउंटिंग पूरी होने के बाद दूसरे में शिफ्ट बदल दिया गया।

शुरुआत में बढ़त बनाए तो बनाए रह गए केदारनाथ
केदारनाथ पांडे प्रथम राउंड से ही बढ़त को कायम रखा। हां भले ही अंतर कई बार कम का ही रहा। लेकिन आखिरी तक यह बढ़त 500 से 600 के बीच रहा। तीसरे राउंड तक बढ़त बनाए रखे। पिछले बार की तुलना में इस बार लड़ाई काफी कांटे की हो गई थी। जिस कारण परिणाम बदलने की भी प्रबल संभावना बनने लगी थी। केदारनाथ पांडेय और चन्द्रमा सिंह आमने-सामने डटे रहे। वहीं तीसरे स्थान पर रंजीत सिंह ने मुकाबला दिया।

शिक्षक ही वोट देने में गड़बड़ कर बैठे, लिहाजा 741 वोट रद्‌द
अचरज की बात है कि शिक्षक निर्वाचन में गुरुजी ही मतदाता होते है। उनके द्वारा भी वोट देने में चुक हो गई। जो वोट देने के लिए लोगों को जागरुक और टेंड करते है वहीं फेल हो गये। लिहाजा कुल वोटों में 741 वोट गलत होने की वजह से रद्द कर दिया गया। यहां बता दें कि इस चुनाव में वोट देते वक्त काफी सावधानी बरती जाती है। उसमें नौ के निशान नहीं लगाने होते है।

कई गुरुजी ने नौ के निशान लगा दिये थे। इतना ही नहीं वोटिंग के जगह जो एक व दो नंबर लिखे जाते है वह बने अंडरलाइन के अंदर ही होना चाहिए। उसे फार्मेट से बाहर आने पर भी वोट को रद्द कर दिया जाता है। ऐसे भी कई वोट मिले,जिसे प्रत्याशियों को दिखाने के बाद रद्द कर दिया गया।

569 मतों के अंतर से केदारनाथ पांडेय आगे रहे
तीसरे राउंड में केदारनाथ पांडे को 2544 तो चंद्रमा सिंह को 1975 मत मिले थे। 569 मतों के अंतर से केदारनाथ पांडेय ने जीत की तरफ निर्णायक कदम रखें। वही रंजीत कुमार को 1483 तो जयराम यादव को 1054 मत हासिल हुआ था। राजद के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष लालबाबू यादव को महज 446 मतों से ही संतोष करना पड़ा। जयराम यादव को 1054 मत मिला।

चार हजार 14 का जादुई आंकड़ा जीत के लिये जरूरी
विधान परिषद की दहलीज लाने के लिए प्रत्याशियों को 4014 मतों का जादुई आंकड़ा पाना प्रत्याशियों के लिए जरूरी था। इसी आंकड़ा को पाने के लिए प्रत्याशी के साथ-साथ उनके समर्थक भी लंबे समय से मेहनत कर रहे थे। प्रथम वरीयता के मत में किसी भी प्रत्याशी को जादुई आंकड़ा पाने का नसीब हासिल नहीं हुआ तो दूसरे वरीयता की मतों की गणना शुरू की गई।

केदार पांडेय ने कहा- उनकी जीत संपूर्ण शिक्षक समाज की जीत हैं
शिक्षक नेता केदार नाथ पांडेय ने अपनी चौथी जीत के बाद कहा उनकी यह जीत संपूर्ण शिक्षक समाज की जीत हैं । इस जीत में वित्त रहित शिक्षकों की भूमिका को भी नकारा नहीं जा सकता । उक्त बातें केदार नाथ पांडेय की जीत पर बधाई देते हुये वित्त रहित शिक्षक प्रो रजाक हुसैन ने स्थानीय पी पी इन्टर कॉलेज शिल्हौरी में बधाई देने के क्रम में कही।

माध्यमिक शिक्षक संघ के अनुमंडल अध्यक्ष अवधेश प्रसाद ने इसे संपूर्ण शिक्षक समाज की जीत कहा।श्री पांडेय की जीत द्वितीय वरीयता के मतों की गणना के बाद हुयी। श्री पांडेय की जीत कड़े मुकाबले में अपने पुराने प्रतिद्वंदी डा चन्द्रमा सिंह से 959 मतों से हुयी। प्रतिद्वंदी को कुल 2545 मत प्राप्त हुये जबकि विजयी श्री पांडेय को 3505 मत प्राप्त हुये।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें