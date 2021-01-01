पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माैत:दरियापुर स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के एकाउंट मैनेजर की संदिग्ध स्थिति में माैत

छपरा5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

दरियापुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के एकाउंट मैनेजर की संदिग्ध मौत हो गई। मौत के बाद परिजनों ने आरोप लगाया है कि 18 जनवरी को एकाउंटेंट जयंत कुमार मिश्रा को कोविड-19 की वैक्सीन दरियापुर अस्पताल में ही लगी थी। इस वजह से भी मौत हो सकती है। इसकी जांच सूक्ष्म स्तर पर किया जाये। यहां बता दें कि कोरोना वैक्सीन का कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं है। इससे मौत की बात अफवाह है। भास्कर यह अपील करता है कि आप अफवाहों से बचें। सोशल मीडिया पर इसको लेकर कई तरह की भ्रांतियां फैलायी जा रही है। यह गलत है। जयंत (43) पत्रकार पंकज मालवीय के छोटे भाई थे।

शाम 4 बजे सांस की दिक्कत पर पटना रेफर
परिजनों के अनुसार डॉक्टर ने बताया कि सब ठीक है, लेकिन शाम 4 बजे के आसपास उन्हें सांस लेने में दिक्कत होने लगी। डॉक्टर ने पटना रेफर कर दिया। एम्बुलेंस तक वह खुद चलकर पहुंचे भी। परिवार के लोगों से कहा कि वे सब पीछे से आएं। पत्नी और बेटा साथ रहे। सांस लेने में दिक्कत बढ़ रही थी, इसलिए एम्बुलेंस में रखा ऑक्सीजन भी लगा दिया गया। सोमवार रात 9 बजे पटना में पाटलिपुत्र स्थित रुबन अस्पताल में परिजन एम्बुलेंस लेकर पहुंचे तो डॉक्टरों ने रास्ते में ही मौत की बात कह दी।

सिविल सर्जन बोले- सांस की दिक्कत थी, हार्ट अटैक से मौत

पंकज बोले- अचानक बिगड़ गयी तबीयत
जयंत के भाई पंकज मालवीय ने बताया कि जयंत काफी अच्छा था। पहले से कोई समस्या उस तरह की नहीं थी। रोज बात होती थी। कल भी बात हुई थी। अचानक यह जानकारी मिली कि उनका सांस फूल रहा है। उसके बाद इलाज कराया गया।

चिकित्सा प्रभारी बोले-जांच हो रही है
दरियापुर के चिकित्सा प्रभारी पदाधिकारी डॉ. सत्येन्द्र सिंह व सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. माधवेश्वर झा ने बताया कि वैक्सीन मौत की वजह नहीं है। इसकी जांच की जा रही है। परिजनों के साथ विभाग की पूरी हमदर्दी है। जयंत अस्पताल के कर्मी थे।

जांच के लिए पहुंचे सिविल सर्जन व डब्ल्यूएचओ की टीम
स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने एकाउंटेंट जयंत कुमार मिश्रा की मौत की वजह हार्ट अटैक बताई है। चिकित्सा प्रभारी मेजर डॉ. सतेन्द्र सिंह ने हार्ट अटैक से मौत की जानकारी देते हुए मंगलवार को दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति के लिए स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में संवेदना सभा भी की। जानकारी मिलने पर संवेदना प्रकट करने सिविल सर्जन डॉ. माधवेश्वर झा भी पहुंचे। यह बात सामने आने के बाद प्रधान सचिव के आदेश पर डॉक्टरों की टीम व डब्ल्यू एचओ की टीम पहुंचकर घरवालों से जानकारी ली। अभी तक वैक्सीन से कोई इपेक्ट समाने नहीं अाया है। हालांकि पूरे देश में इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। डॉक्टर के अनुसार मौत की वजह कुछ और ही है।

