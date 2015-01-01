पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता:कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव लिए मास्क है जरूरी

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जब तक वैक्सीन न आए, तब तक कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क और शारीरिक दूरी ही है उपाय

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना संक्रमण का रफ्तार भले हीं कम हो गया हो। लेकिन खतरा भी बरकरार है। थोड़ी सी लापरवाही से बड़ी समस्या बन सकती है। इसलिए कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए अधिक सावधानी बरतना जरूरी है। ऐसे में महापर्व छठ पूजा भी शुरू हो गया है। इस दौरान बाजारों में भी ज्यादा भीड़ देखी जा रही है। ऐसे में घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क का उपयोग जरूर करें। भीड़-भाड़ वाले जगहों पर शारीरिक दूरी का पालन करें। ताकि खूद को और अपने परिवार व समाज को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचा सके। इसको लेकर जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर लगातार जागरूकता अभियान भी चलाया जा रहा है। आम से लेकर खास लोगो ने भी मास्क के उपयोग को लेकर अपनी बातों से अन्य लोगों को जागरूक किया है।

समाज को जागरूक करने की जिम्मेवारी युवाओं को
कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर अभी तक कोई भी दवा नहीं बनाई जा सकी है। समाज को जागरूक करने का भार युवाओं पर ही होता है। युवा ठानते हुए मास्क को अनिवार्य रुप से लगाएं और खतरे से बचे रहे।
मृत्युंजय कुमार सिंह, युवा, छपरा

बचाव का एक मात्र उपाय है शारीरिक दूरी और मास्क पहनना
^कोरोना महामारी से बचने के लिए कोई भी दवा और वैक्सीन अभी नहीं बन पाई है। संक्रमण से फैलने वाली इस बीमारी से बचाव का एक मात्र उपाय है शारीरिक दूरी और मास्क पहनना। मास्क का उपयोग दवा समझ कर करना करना चाहिए। यदि हम मास्क का उपयोग नहीं करेंगे तो कोरोना होने का खतरा ज्यादा बढ़ जाएगा। कुमारी अनिता, एएनएम, दरियापुर सारण

समाज के लोगों को भी जागरूक करें
^एक बार हम लोग सुरक्षित हो गए तो संभवतः यह समाज के लिए खुशी की बात होगी। समाज के लोगों को भी जागरूक करते रहें। वैक्सीन के निर्माण में समय लग सकता है। ऐसे में तत्काल मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। ऐसे में हम लोगों की प्राथमिकता स्वयं तथा दूसरों को मास्क पहनने तथा पहनाने को लेकर है।
डॉ. माधवेश्वर झा, सिविल सर्जन सारण

मास्क को भी हमेशा साफ करें
^हम अनजाने में अपने हाथों से मुंह को छूते रहते हैं। लेकिन यदि मास्क पहनते हैं तो संक्रमण का खतरा कम रहेगा। मास्क की भी नियमित सफाई करते रहना चाहिए। मास्क लगाकर आस-पास में फैले संक्रमण से बच सकते हैं। मास्क को आदत में शुमार कर लें। अरविन्द कुमार सिंह, दरियापुर


