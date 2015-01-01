पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:छपरा मंडलकारा के वार्ड के बाहर व पीछे छिपाकर रखा गया था मोबाइल

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
जिले में लगातार कई स्थानों पर गोलीबारी व हत्या की घटना के मद्देनजर छपरा मंडल कारा में मंगलवार को की गई। छापेमारी में पांच मोबाइल तथा एक मोबाइल का चार्जर बरामद किया गया। हालांकि मोबाइल किसी बंदी के पास नहीं मिला, लेकिन वार्ड के बाहर व पीछे छिपाकर रखे गए मोबाइल बरामद किए गये। छापेमारी दल में एसपी धुरत सायली सांवला राम तथा डीडीसी, एसडीओ, एसडीपीओ, नगर व भगवान बाजार थाना के थानाध्यक्ष समेत करीब एक सौ से अधिक पुलिसकर्मी शामिल थे ।

करीब दो घंटे तक चली छापेमारी के दौरान जेल में खलबली मची रही। बताते चलें कि बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव संपन्न होने और नई सरकार के गठन के बाद से जिले में आपराधिक गतिविधियां तेज हो गई है, जिसके मद्देनजर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से जेल में छापेमारी की गयी। हाल ही में गरखा थाना क्षेत्र के मोतीराजपुर में गोली मारकर तीन लोगों की हत्या कर दी गई थी। जबकि मांझी में छठ पूजा के दौरान मुबारकपुर परमा घाट पर जेल से छूटे एक अपराधी ने हर्ष फायरिंग कर आधा दर्जन लोगों को घायल कर दिया था।

इस घटना के अगले ही दिन इसुआपुर में क्रिकेट खेलने के दौरान चार युवकों को अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर घायल कर दिया था। इसके अलावा भी जिले में कई अन्य घटनाएं हुई है। वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की रोकथाम तथा बचाव के मद्देनजर लागू किए गए लॉक डाउन के बाद जेल में यह पहली छापेमारी थी। लॉकडाउन लागू होने के पहले फरवरी माह में छापेमारी की गई थी। छपरा जेल में जेल प्रशासन के द्वारा भी नियमित रूप से जांच की जाती है और ढाई साल के अंदर मोबाइल बरामदगी की 60 घटनाएं हुई है, जिसको लेकर जेल प्रशासन की ओर से प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई जा चुकी है।

