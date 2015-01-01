पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विजय दिवस पर स्वच्छता अभियान:छात्रों को बेहतर नागरिक बनाने में एनसीसी का योगदान : कुलपति

छपरा3 घंटे पहले
  विजय दिवस पर एनसीसी कैडेटों ने चलाया स्वच्छता अभियान

7 बिहार बटालियन के एनसीसी कैटेडों ने बुधवार को विजय दिवस के उपल्क्षय पर जयप्रकाश विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में स्चच्छता अभियान चलाया। कुलपति प्रो. फारूख अली ने भी एनसीसी कैडेटों के साथ पूरे कैंपस की सफाई की। उनके साथ कुलसचिव कर्नल श्यामनंदन झा समेत अन्य पदाधिकारी भी मौजूद थे।

एनसीसी कैडेटों ने विश्वविद्यालय के प्रशासनिक भवन समेत लोक नायक जयप्रकाश नारायण की प्रतिमा स्थल, मुख्य गेट से लेकर प्रशसनिक भवन तक की सड़क उसके पास वाले मौदान को साफ किया। इस दौरान मैदान के आस-पास उगे जंगल -झाड़ को भी साफ किया।

इस दौरान कुलपति ने एनसीसी कैडेटों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि एनसीसी कैडेट समाज के लिए रोल मॉडल बनें। एनसीसी से छात्र जुड़कर संस्थानओं को बेहतर बनाने में सहयोग करें। एनसीसी छात्रों को बेहतर छात्र एवं नागरिक बनाने में अपना अहम रोल निभा रहे है। जो भी कैडेट बेहतर प्रदर्शन करेंगे, उन्होंने विश्वविद्यालय स्तर पर सम्मानित किया जाएगा। कैडेटों को बेहतरीन प्रशिक्षण के माध्यम से रोजगार के अवसर प्रदान किया जाता है।

