पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनाव परिणाम:एनडीए की आवृति नहीं 2015 की पुनरावृत्ति

छपराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सारण के दस विधान सभा क्षेत्र में महागठबंधन को मिला जनादेश, तरैया व अमनौर में खिला कमल

विकास बनाम परिवर्तन के चुनावी हथियार ने आर पार की कुश्ती में इस बार सारण में कुल 10 सीटों पर हुए चुनावी दंगल में महागठबंधन ने आठ सीटों पर एनडीए के पहलवानों को धर पछाड़ा। बहरहाल, प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के विकास के हथियार की धार को कुंद कर दिया महागठबंधन के परिवर्तन के बयार ने। एनडीए की पुनरावृत्ति नहीं 2015 की आवृत्ति हुई है। सारण का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण सोनपुर विधान सभा क्षेत्र जो राजद सुप्रीमो लालू प्रसाद यादव का राजनीतिक पैतृक कर्म भूमि रही है। इस बार लगता था यहां कमल खिलने वाला है किंतु लालटेन की रोशनी व जदयू के बागी निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी चंदन मेहता व अन्य निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों में एनडीए का मत विभाजन महागठबंधन प्रत्याशी के संजीवनी बूटी सिद्ध हुआ और लालटेन की रोशनी में सरकारी के बल्ले बल्ले सपनों को पंख लगे।
परसा में लालू के समधी चन्द्रिका राय भी खा गए शिकस्त
जिले का दूसरा महत्वपूर्ण परसा विधान सभा क्षेत्र जो पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दारोगा प्रसाद राय जैसे अजातशत्रु का सीट था 2015 में राजद के बैनर तले चंद्रिका राय ने विरासत को वापस ली इस बार उनके तीर बेध न सके लालटेन को। लिहाजा, महागठबंधन प्रत्याशी छोटे लाल राय का धोबिया पाट लगा और चंद्रिका राय जीत हो गए। गड़खा विधान सभा क्षेत्र जो 2015 में राजद के कब्जे में था ,इसबार भी कायम रहा । हां घोड़े का सवार मुनेश्वर चौधरी नहीं सुरेन्द्र राम हुए और मैदान मार ली ।

मढ़ौरा विधान सभा क्षेत्र में राजद के एमवाई समीकरण को तोड़ने का वार जदयू का खाली गया और महागठबंधन प्रत्याशी जितेन्द्र राय जीत दर्ज करा ली। छपरा विधान सभा क्षेत्र 2015 की पुनरावृत्ति में नक्कारा सिद्ध हुआ और महागठबंधन प्रत्याशी रणधीर सिंह के रण चातुर्यता ने डाॅ॰ सीएन गुप्ता को पटकनी दी । मांझी विधान सभा ने इस बार भी महागठबंधन के घटक भाकपा की पहलवानी में जीत दर्ज की जबकि 2015 में कांग्रेस के खाते में था, मांझी। एकमा में तीर की नोंक काम नही आयी और बनियापुर में वीआईपी, एलजेपी को एक ही दांव में महागठबंधन प्रत्याशी केदारनाथ सिंह ने पटक कर जीत का झंडा गाड़ दिया।

अमनौर सीट 2015 में भाजपा के बैनर तले रहा शत्रुघ्न तिवारी उर्फ चोकर बाबा की जगह 2005 व 2010 में जदयू के विधायक रहे कृष्ण कुमार मंटू ने भाजपा के टिकट पर जीत दर्ज कराकर सांसद राजीव प्रताप रूडी की नाक बचा ली। तो तरैया में महागठबंधन प्रत्याशी सिपाही लाल महतो, पूर्व विधायक मुद्रिका प्रसाद राय, युवराज सुधीर, शैलेन्द्र प्रताप, संगम बाबा मुखिया की चक्रव्यूह को भेदकर एनडीए प्रत्याशी जनक सिंह ने कमल की आन बचा ली।

सारण लालू का कर्मभूमि रहा है, बनियापुर व गड़खा राजद का गढ़
बिहार के सारण जिले के तहत आने वाले बनियापुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में आरजेडी का दबदबा हमेशा से रहा है। इस सीट से पिछले दो विधानसभा चुनावों 2010 और 2015 से राजद के कद्दावर नेता एवं पूर्व सांसद प्रभुनाथ सिंह के भाई केदार नाथ सिंह आरजेडी के टिकट पर जीतते आ रहे हैं। पिछले चुनाव में केदार नाथ सिंह ने बीजेपी उम्मीदवार तारकेश्वर सिंह को हराया था। केदारनाथ सिंह के पहले इस सीट पर बाहुबली नेता और वर्तमान में एकमा सीट से जदयू के विधायक मनोरंजन सिंह उर्फ धूमल सिंह का कब्जा था।

धूमल सिंह ने साल 2000, फरवरी 2005 और अक्टूबर 2005 के चुनावों में यहां से जीत दर्ज की थी। कांग्रेस के उमा पांडेय यहां से छह बार विधायक रहे हैं। इस बार विधानसभा चुनाव में एनडीए गठबंधन के तरफ से पहली बार यह सीट मुकेश साहनी की पार्टी वीआईपी (VIP) के खाते में गई है और उसने यहां से वीरेंद्र कुमार ओझा को टिकट दिया। वहीं, आरजेडी ने यहां से लगातार अपने विधायक केदरनाथ सिंह को एक को ही टिकट दी थी।

वर्ष 2015 में राजद के डॉ. रामानुज राय विधायक बने
स्वतंत्रता संग्राम में अग्रणी रहा सोनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र 1952 से 1967 तक कांग्रेस के कब्जे में रहा। जगदीश शर्मा एवं रामविनोद सिंह ने प्रतिनिधित्व किया। 1967 में भाकपा प्रत्याशी शिववचन सिंह ने कांग्रेस के रामविनोद सिंह को शिकस्त दी। 1972 से 1977 तक कांग्रेस के राम जयपाल सिंह यादव ने प्रतिनिधित्व किया। 1977 में जनता पार्टी के रामसुन्दर दास निर्वाचित हुए। 1980 से 1990 तक लालू प्रसाद, 1990 से 2000 तक दो बार जदयू राजद नेता राजकुमार राय ने जीत दर्ज की। 2000 में भाजपा प्रत्याशी विनय कुमार सिंह ने जीत हासिल की। 2005 तक विधायक रहे, मगर 2005 में राजद के डॉ. रामानुज प्रसाद विजयी हुए। 2010 में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी को भाजपा प्रत्याशी विनय कुमार सिंह ने लगभग 21 हजार मतों से शिकस्त दी। 2015 में राजद के डॉ. रामानुज राय विधायक बने।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें