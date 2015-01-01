पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आपसी रंजिश:बीच-बचाव में पहुंचे पड़ोसी तो पीटा, तेजाब की बोतलें सिर पर फोड़ीं, 20 लोग झुलसे

छपरा3 घंटे पहले
  • मांझी के जैतपुर में जमीन विवाद में दो पट्टीदारों के बीच हो रहा था झगड़ा
  • पुलिस तीन लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर कर रही है पूछताछ, एफआईआर दर्ज

दाउदपुर थाना क्षेत्र के जैतपुर तख्त गांव में दो पट्टीदारों के बीच में पहले से एक ही जमीन पर हक जमाने को लेकर विवाद चल रहा था। रविवार को जमीन विवाद को लेकर दोनों के बीच हुए झड़प व मारपीट के दौरान तेजाब से अटैक कर दिया गया। जिसमें दोंनों ही पक्ष से करीब 20 लोग जख्मी हो गए।

सभी जख्मी लोगों को अलग-अलग जगहों पर अस्पताल में इलाज कराया गया। घटना की जानकारी मिलते हीं दाउदपुर थानाध्यक्ष सुजीत कुमार चौधरी ने पुलिस फोर्स के साथ घटना-स्थल पर पहुंच कर मामले की जानकारी ली। वहीं पुलिस मामले की गभीरता को देखते हुए वारदात स्थल से तीन लोगों को तत्काल हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है।

तेजाब फेंकने वाले भी दो झुलसे
रामचन्द्र साह के पुत्रों पर तेजाब फेंकने का आरोप है। बताया जा रहा है कि फेंकने के दौरान बोतल फूट जाने से उसके छिंटे उन दोनों पर भी पड़ गया जिस कारण झुलस गये। इन दोनों का भी इलाज चल रहा है। इसके साथ एक और को आरोपित किया गया है।

रामचन्द्र साह पर मदद करने का लगाया आरोप
ललन साह और भगवान साह दोनों ही पट्टीदार है। दोनों के बीच जमीन को लेकर विवाद चलता है। इस बीच पहुंचे परोसी रामचन्द्र साह पर भगवान साह के पक्ष ने पीट दिया। उसका आरोप था कि ललन साह को जमीन को लेकर हमेशा वह मदद करता है और उकसता है। जिस कारण मारपीट की नौबत बनती है। पिटने के बाद रामचन्द्र साह के पुत्रों ने आक्रोशित होकर तेजाब फेंका।

वर्षों से चल रहा है विवाद, दोनोंं पक्ष अपना-अपना दावा कर रहे हैं, कई बार हो चुका है बवाल, मामला नहीं सुलझा
जानकारी के अनुसार जैतपुर गांव निवासी ललन साह और उनके पट्‌टीदार भगवान साह के बीच एक जमीन पर कब्जा जमाने के लिए वर्षों से विवाद है। उस जमीन को दोनों अपना-अपना दावा करते है। जिस पर कई बार पहले भी बवाल हुआ है। इसी बीच रविवार की सुबह दोनों के बीच बकझक हो रही थी। इसी क्रम में तीसरे पड़ोसी रामचंद्र साह गांव के बाहर पूजा कर घर लौट रहे थे और इस विवाद में पहुंच गए। जहां एक पक्ष ने उन्हें ही विवाद का कारण मानते हुए रामचन्द्र साह को थप्पड़ जड़ दिया गया। जिसके बाद रामचन्द्र साह के परिजनों में बौखला गए। देखते ही देखते विवाद बढ़ गया। इसी बीच रामचन्द्र साह के पुत्रों ने आभूषण साफ करने वाला तेजाब भरी एक-दों बोतलें लाकर भीड़ में फेंक दिया।

जिससे एक बोतल एक व्यक्ति के सिर से टकरा कर फूट गया और उसके छिंटे दर्जनों लोगों पर जा पड़ी। लिहाजा दर्जनों लोग झुलस गये। दूसरा बोतल जो घटना स्थल पर गिरते ही फुट गई। जिसके छींटे पड़ने से वहां मौजूद महिला, पुरुष व बच्चे समेत करीब 20 लोग जख्मी हो गए। जख्मी लोगों में सोनू कुमार गुप्ता, रवि कुमार, पुष्पा देवी, सविता देवी, बविता देवी, अजय कुमार, अमित कुमार, तुलसी साह, अनूप साह, रामचन्द्र साह, रौशन साह, मोहित ठाकुर, बुलेट राम, भरत राम आदि लोग शामिल हैं। इस घटना के संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष सुजीत कुमार चौधरी ने बताया कि के फर्द बयान आने पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। तीन आरोपियों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। उन्होंनें बताया कि तेजाब के छिंटे से आरोपी भी झुलसे है। जिनको हिरासत में लेकर इलाज कराया जा रहा है।

तीनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज
एसिड अटैक मामले में पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है। आरोपियों में अनूप साह, मुन्ना साह और तुलसी साह शामिल हैं। फिलहाल अन्य जख्मी लोगों के साथ जख्मी आरोपियों का भी इलाज पुलिस हिरासत में एकमा पीएचसी में चल रहा है।

भरवलिया में जमीन विवाद में दो पक्षों में मारपीट, 12 घायल
मांझी|दाउदपुर थाना क्षेत्र के भरवलिया गांव में दो पक्षों के बीच भूमि विवाद को लेकर हुई मारपीट में करीब एक दर्जन लोग घायल हो गए। जानकारी के अनुसार एक विवादित जमीन पर मकान बनाने को लेकर मोतीलाल साह और राजेन्द्र साह के परिवार की बीच मारपीट हो गई। जिसमें जमकर चले लाठी-डंडे के बीच तीन महिला समेत एक दर्जन लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों में मोतीलाल साह, कुंवरदेव साह, सुरेंद्र साह, रामजी साह, सुग्रीव साह, चन्द्रावती देवी, मीना देवी, सुनीता देवी आदि शामिल हैं। समाचार लिखे जाने तक थाने में कोई प्राथमिकी दर्ज नहीं कराई गई थी।

