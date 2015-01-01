पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिले में 3200 व्यक्तियों की कोरोना जांच की गई:सारण में मिले नौ नए पॉजिटिव मरीज, अबतक 27 लोगों की हो चुकी है मौत

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की रोकथाम तथा बचाव को लेकर जिले में 3200 व्यक्तियों की कराई गई जांच में गुरुवार को नौ पॉजिटिव नए मरीज पाए गये। इसके साथ ही जिले में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 5795 हो चुकी है। जबकि अब तक जिले में 493661 व्यक्तियों की जांच कराई जा चुकी है। पॉजिटिव पाए गए 5795 मरीजों में से 5678 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। जबकि अभी भी जिले में 124 लोगों को इलाज में रखा गया है। जिले में अब तक कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के कारण 27 व्यक्तियों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसी महीने में एक पखवाड़े के अंदर तीन व्यक्तियों की मौत कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के कारण हो गई है। अक्टूबर माह में मरीजों की संख्या नवंबर की तुलना में कम रही। जबकि सितंबर माह में मरीजों की संख्या अक्टूबर की तुलना में अधिक थी, जिले में फिलहाल 124 मरीज एक्टिव है, लेकिन कोई कंटेनमेंट जोन नहीं बनाया गया है।
होम आइसोलेशन में 120 मरीजों को रखा गया है
120 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में ही रखा गया है। हालांकि सितंबर माह तक जिले में 339 कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाए गए थे, लेकिन फिलहाल जिले में अब एक भी कंटेनमेंट जोन नहीं है। सभी तरह की गतिविधियों के संचालित होने और बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान रैली, जुलूस व सभा के आयोजन की वजह से कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण काफी तेजी के साथ एक बार फिर बढ़ने लगा है। शारदीय नवरात्र दशहरा के दौरान कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के कारण प्रतिमा स्थापित करने पर तो रोक नहीं रहे लेकिन पंडाल बनाने मेला के आयोजन और जुलूस निकालने पर रोक रहे इसी तरह छठ पूजा के दौरान भी सीमित दायरे में छठ पूजा का आयोजन करने की अनुमति दी गई है, लेकिन इस दौरान भी सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों, मेला का आयोजन नहीं किया जायेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें