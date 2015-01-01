पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आयोजन:अब स्नातक पार्ट टू की परीक्षा की तैयारी में जुटा जेपीविवि

छपराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 25 से 30 नवंबर तक पार्ट वन के थ्योरी पेपर की होगी परीक्षा, 7 नवंबर से होगी प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा, परीक्षा शिड्यूल जारी

कोरोना के कारण कई महिनों से लंबित सत्र 2017-2020 स्नातक पार्ट टू की परीक्षा के आयोजन के लिए विवि प्रशासन से परीक्षा शिड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। हालांकि अभी भी कोरोना का प्रभाव खत्म नहीं हुआ है। ऐसे में विवि प्रशासन अभी हाल ही में आयोजित बीएड फर्स्ट ईयर की परीक्षा के सफलता पूर्वक आयोजन के बाद अब स्नातक पार्ट टू के लंबित परीक्षा के सफल व कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार परीक्षा आयोजन की तैयारी में है। परीक्षार्थियों के बीच सभी केन्द्रों पर पर्याप्त दूरी हो इस कारण छात्रों की संख्या के अनुसार विषयवार कुल 6 ग्रुप निर्धारित किया गया है। स्नातक पार्ट के आनर्स पेपर की परीक्षा 25 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर तक आयोजित किया जाएगा। जबकि सब्सिडरी व जनरल कोर्स की परीक्षा 1 दिसंबर से 9 दिसंबर तक आयोजित किया जाएगा। वहीं वोकेशनल कोर्स की परीक्षा भी 1 दिसंबर से 8 दिसंबर तक आयोजित किया जाएगा।

6 ग्रुप में 23 सब्जेक्ट को किया गया है शामिल
परीक्षा में कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए जारी गाइडलाइन का पालन हो इसके लिए विवि प्रशासन ने स्नातक के कुल 23 सब्जेक्ट को 6 ग्रुप में बांट दिया है। ग्रुप ए में केमिस्ट्री, पॉलिटिकल साइंस एवं सोशियोलॉजी, ग्रुप बी में जुलोजी, इंडस्ट्रीयल फिश एंड फीशरीज, फिलास्पी, इकनॉमिक्स, ग्रुप सी में हिस्ट्री, एंशिएंट इंडियन हिस्ट्री, भोजपुरी, एकाउंटस, ग्रुप डी में फिजिक्स, होमसाइंस एवं हिन्दी, ग्रुप ई में मैथमैटिक्स, जियोग्रॉफी, इंग्लिश एंड म्यूजिक तथा ग्रुप एफ में साइकोलॉजी, उर्दू, बॉटनी एवं संस्कृत को रखा गया है।

वोकेशनल कोर्स के लिए प्रमंडल में एक केंद्र
उधर वोकेशनल कोर्स के लिए प्रमंडल में मात्र एक परीक्षा केन्द्र छपरा के जगलाल चौधरी कॉलेज को बनाया गया है। वोकेशनल कोर्स अंतर्गत बॉयोटक, बीबीए एवं बैचलर एंड मास कम्युनिकेशन सब्जेक्ट की परीक्षा आयोजित किया जाएगा। परीक्षा 1 दिसंबर से 8 दिसंबर तक आयोजित होगा। वोकेशनल कोर्स के छात्रों का सभी पेपर सुबह 9:30 से 12:30 तक पहली सिटिंग में आयोजित किया जाएगा।

रिटायर्ड शिक्षक लेंगे प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा
पहले से ही लंबित चल रहे पार्ट टू की परीक्षा को जल्द आयोजित करने की तैयारी में जुटे जेपी विवि प्रशासन थ्योरी के पूर्व 7 से 10 नवंबर तक छात्रों की प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा आयोजित करेगा। इस संबंध में जेपी विवि के परीक्षा नियंत्रक डा.अनिल कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि इस संबंध में सभी अंगीभूत व संबंध कॉलेजों के प्राचार्यों को पत्र लिखकर 7 नवंबर से अपने तथा शिफ्टेड कॉलेज के छात्रों की प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा का आयोजन करने को कहा है। हालांकि प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा के लिए बाह्य परीक्षक नही बुलाना है। कॉलेज के ही शिक्षकों को इंटरनल व बाह्य परीक्षक के रूप में प्राचार्य सह केन्द्राधीक्षक को नियुक्त करना है। संबंधित सब्जेक्ट में शिक्षक नहीं होने पर किसी ओर कॉलेज के शिक्षक को बुलाने या फिर रिटायर शिक्षकों को बुलाकर प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा संपन्न कराने को कहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें