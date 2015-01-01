पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगरानी:अब छपरा जंक्शन की होगी सुरक्षा की वीडियो सर्विलांस सिस्टम से निगरानी

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
  • तीन स्तरों पर होगी मानिटरिंग, गोरखपुर व वाराणसी से नजर रखेंगे अधिकारी

पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के छपरा जंक्शन की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर अब वीडियो सर्विलांस सिस्टम से नजर रखी जायेगी। यहां वीडियो सर्विलांस सिस्टम को शुरू कर दिया गया है और गोरखपुर जोनल मुख्यालय के नियंत्रण कक्ष से जोड़ दिया गया है। पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के महाप्रबंधक विनय कुमार त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि वीएसएस में आईपी आधारित कैमरा लगा है।

इस प्रणाली के माध्यम से तीन स्तरों पर मानिटरिंग होगी। पहले जोनल मुख्यालय, दूसरा मण्डल एवं तीसरा स्टेशन स्तर पर मानिटरिंग की सुविधा है। हर कैमरे की बहुत ज्यादा रिकार्डिंग कैपिसिटी है। रेलवे स्टेशनों पर इसे प्रमुख रूप से प्रवेश एवं निकास द्वार सहित रेलवे सुरक्षा बल, टेलीकाम एवं रेल टेल के संयुक्त निरीक्षण में चिन्हित अन्य स्थलों पर लगाया गया है।

स्टेशन पर लगभग 40 कैमरे लगें हैं। इस प्रणाली में 10 केवी के क्षमता का यूपीएस लगा है तथा दो घंटे से ज्यादा का बैकअप है। उच्च क्वालिटी के कैमरों के साथ सर्वर में 20 जीबी का हार्ड डिस्क भी लगाया गया है। वीएसएस में ले-आउट फेसिलिटी भी है, जिससे एक साथ कई स्थलों की मानिटरिंग की जा सकेगी । महाप्रबनधक ने बताया कि परिचालन विभाग गोरखपुर में विडियो सर्विलांस सिस्टम (वी.एस.एस.) का कन्ट्रोल रूम बनाया गया है।

महाप्रबनधक श्री त्रिपाठी ने विडियो सर्विलांस सिस्टम (वी.एस.एस.) की कार्यपद्धति में सिस्टम इम्प्रूवमेंट के लिये अनेक व्यवहारिक सुधार करने का निदेश दिया गया है और वी.एस.एस. को और अधिक कारगर बनाने के लिये इसमें फेस रिकग्निशन सिस्टम विकसित किया जायेगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि खराब कैमरों का अलार्म, एलर्ट सुविधा भी विकसित करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। महाप्रबनधक ने कहा कि इससे अपराध नियंत्रण में तथा जहर खुरानी की घटनाओं को रोकने में मदद मिलेगी।

