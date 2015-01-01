पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:सारण में 20 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर हुई 6138

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में अबतक कोरोना वायरस से 28 व्यक्तियों की मौत हो चुकी है

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार वृद्धि हो रही है। मंगलवार को 4650 लोगों की जांच करायी गयी, जिसमें 20 पॉजिटिव पाये गये। जिले में अब तक कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए 601010 व्यक्तियों की जांच हो चुकी है, जिसमें से 6138 व्यक्ति पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।

इसके अलावा कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के कारण 28 व्यक्तियों की मौत हो चुकी है। ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही जिले में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की रोकथाम को लेकर जांच की गति तेज करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। डीएम सुब्रत कुमार सेन के निर्देश के आलोक में सिविल सर्जन ने सभी प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारियों को पत्र भेजकर निर्देशित किया है कि प्रतिदिन नियमित रूप से लक्ष्य के अनुरूप जांच सुनिश्चित करें। साथ ही किए गए जांच से संबंधित डाटा ऑनलाइन अपडेट करें।

इसके प्रति किसी भी तरह की लापरवाही तथा कोताही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। जिले में ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार वृद्धि हो रही है, लेकिन शादी विवाह के इस मौसम में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का घोर उल्लंघन शादी समारोह में किया जा रहा है। बाजार में भी इसका पालन नहीं हो रहा है। बिना मास्क के लोग घूम रहे हैं। डीएम के निर्देश के बावजूद बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ जांच की कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है। जानकार लोगों का कहना है कि शादी विवाह का मौसम समाप्त होने के बाद से कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के शिकार पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में काफी वृद्धि होने लगी है।

