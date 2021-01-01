पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणित ने उलझाया:इंटर परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन 4 परीक्षार्थी नकल करते पकड़े गए, दोनों पालियों में 849 परीक्षार्थी गैरहाजिर

छपरा5 घंटे पहले
  • छपरा में 32,747,मढ़ौरा में 3097 व सोनपुर में 4053 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए

जिले में इंटर परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन 4 परीक्षार्थियों को नकल करते पकड़ा गया। जिसे निष्कासित कर दिया गया। साेनपुर में म.वि जहांगीरपुर में तीन अाैर पीअार काॅलेज साेनपुर में एक परीक्षार्थी को डीसीएलआर ने नकल करते पकड़ लिया। जिसे निष्कासित कर दिया गया। अधिकारियों ने केन्द्रों का जायजा लिया। दूसरे दिन गणित विषय की परीक्षा में दोनों पाली में कुल 849 परीक्षार्थी गैरहाजिर रहे। जानकारी के अनुसार पहली पाली में छपरा सदर अनुमंडल में 32,747,मढ़ौरा में 3097 और सोनपुर में 4053 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए।

वहीं दूसरी पाली में सदर में 9784 और सोनपुर में 1526 तथा मढ़ौरा में 1375 छात्र-छात्राएं शामिल हुए। मढ़ौरा अनुमंडल मुख्यालय में चल रहे इंटर की परीक्षा का दूसरा दिन शांतिपूर्ण रहा। दूसरे दिन प्रथम पाली में गणित की परीक्षा से परीक्षार्थियों के साथ अभिभावकों की भी भीड़ दिखी। हालांकि परीक्षा के बदले पैटर्न में अभिभावकों की भीड़ केन्द्र से बाहर चौक चौराहे पर ही केन्द्रित रही। आर्ट्स संकाय से द्वितीय पाली में भूगोल और वोकेशनल कोर्स से अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा होने से परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या थोड़ी कम रही।

परीक्षा को लेकर प्रशासन की चौकसी और अभिभावकों की केन्द्र पर जमवारा नही लगाने से कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा संचालन की कोशिश कामयाब होता दिखा। एसडीओ बिनोद कुमार तिवारी ने बताया कि दूसरे दिन परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण रही, किसी केंद्र से परीक्षार्थी का निष्कासन नहीं हुआ है। नकल पर प्रभावी रोक के लिए केन्द्राधीक्षक और वीक्षक को जरूरी निर्देश दिया गया है।

