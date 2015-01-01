पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी:कोरोना से की एक मौत,12 संक्रमित मिले

छपरा2 दिन पहले
सारण जिले के दाऊदपुर निवासी कोरोना पॉजिटिव एक मरीज की मौत इलाज के दौरान पीएमसीएच में हो गयी। जिले में कराए गए जांच में 12 में पॉजिटिव मरीज दो दिनों मे पाए गए। रविवार को दो तथा शनिवार को 10 पॉजिटिव पाये गये। जिले में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के कारण इस महीने में मरने वाले यह दूसरे मरीज हैं। इसके पहले एक कोरोना वायरस की मौत इलाज के दौरान आईजीएमएस पटना में हो गई थी। वह रसूलपुर थाना क्षेत्र के योगिया गांव के निवासी थे। पीएमसीएच में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के कारण युवक को करीब 10 दिनों पहले भर्ती कराया गया था। उसकी मौत की खबर आते ही परिजनों में मातम छा गया। हालांकि वर्तमान समय में युवक के परिवार के सदस्य पटना में रहते हैं और मूल रूप से दाउदपुर के निवासी हैं। जिले में अब तक कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण 26 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। जिले में अब तक कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के शिकार पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 5754 हो चुकी है। शनिवार 4315 लोगों की जांच में दस लोगों को पॉजिटिव पाया गया। जबकि रविवार को 2200 लोगों की जांच में दो पॉजिटिव पाये गये। जिले में अब तक 470285 व्यक्तियों की जांच हो चुकी है, जिसमें पॉजिटिव 5756 मरीजों में से 181 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है जबकि 5554 व्यक्ति स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। जिले में ठंड का मौसम बढ़ने के साथ ही कोरोना वायरस मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है और कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के कारण मौत की घटना फिर से शुरू हो गई है। कोरोना के बढ़ते कहर के कारण लोगों की मुश्किलें बढ़ने लगी है।

