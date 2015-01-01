पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे:छपरा जंक्शन के रास्ते चलने वाली चार ट्रेनों का परिचालन निरस्त

छपरा3 घंटे पहले
पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के छपरा जंक्शन के रास्ते चलने वाली चार ट्रेनों का परिचालन पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आन्दोलन के कारण निरस्त कर दिया गया है और मार्ग परिवर्तन एवं शार्ट टर्मीनेशन/शार्ट ओरिजिनेशन किया गया है। इस आशय की जानकारी रेलवे जनसंपर्क अधिकारी अशोक कुमार ने दी।

दरभंगा से 22 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05211 दरभंगा-अमृतसर निरस्त रहेगी। वहीं अमृतसर से 24 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05212 अमृतसर-दरभंगा निरस्त रहेगी। सहरसा से 22 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05531 सहरसा-अमृतसर पूजा निरस्त रहेगी। अमृतसर से 23 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05532 अमृतसर-सहरसा पूजा निरस्त रहेगी । वहीं लालगढ़ से 22 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05910 लालगढ़़-डिब्रूगढ़ परिवर्तित मार्ग हनुमानगढ़ -हिसार- भिवानी-रोहतक के रास्ते चलाई जा रही है।

