काम अधूरा:पांच साल में भी पूरे नहीं हुए परसा नप प्रशासनिक भवन

छपरा22 मिनट पहले
वर्ष 2005 में गठित जिला के नगर पंचायत, परसा का प्रशासनिक भवन अबतक पूर्ण नहीं हो पाया है।बहरहाल, अब पुनः नगर पंचायत का चुनाव है और यह निवर्तमान मुख्य पार्षद व नगर पार्षदों के लिए चुनावी मुद्दे बन सकते हैं।

नगर पंचायत परसा बाजार के प्रशासनिक भवन निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण कराने में संवेदक को पांच वर्ष भी कम पड़ गया और भवन निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण नहीं होने से नगर पंचायत के पदाधिकारी और कर्मचारी को काफी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है।

नव निर्मित भवन का कार्य पूर्ण नहीं होने पर कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी डॉ किशोर कुणाल द्वारा गत 4 जून को नगर विकास प्रमंडल-1 (बुडको) के कार्यपालक अभियंता छपरा को प्रशसनिक भवन निर्माण कार्य मे शिथिलता बरतने के संबंध में लिखित शिकायत किया गया है।

आवेदन में भवन का निर्माण कार्य तेजी से कराने तथा भू तल को फिनिश कराने का अपील किया है।ताकि जल्द से भवन में कार्यालय स्थापित कर दैनिक कार्य निष्पादित करने का शिकायत किया गया है।

इस संबंध में ईओ किशोर कुणाल ने कहा कि नगर पंचायत परसा बाजार के प्रशासनिक भवन निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण नहीं होने से कर्मचारी पदाधिकारी तथा वार्ड पार्षदों के साथ आम जनता को काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ती है।उन्होंने कहा कि पांच वर्ष पूर्व भवन का निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया गया था।लेकिन आज तक निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण नहीं हो सका।दो कमरे के पंचायत भवन में किसी प्रकार कार्य का निष्पादन कराने की बातें कही।

