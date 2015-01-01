पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:लोगों ने लिया संकल्प: सतर्कता के साथ प्रदूषण मुक्त मनाएंगे पर्व

छपरा3 घंटे पहले
  • टीका आने तक बचाव ही सरल उपाय, दो गज की दूरी और मास्क है जरूरी

कोरोना महामारी में त्यौहारों पर लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग प्रयासरत है। वायु प्रदूषण और नमी से पटाखे का जहरीला धुआं फेफड़ों को प्रभावित कर सकता है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग पटाखों से दूरी बनाने की सलाह दे रहा है। दीपावली का त्यौहार इस साल कोरोना से सतर्क रहते हुए मनाना है। जीवन में यह मिठास का पर्व खास रहे और कोरोना के कारण किसी परिवार को परेशान न होना पड़े, इसके लिए छोटी-छोटी सावधानियां ही उपाय हैं।

न तो कोरोना अभी खत्म हुआ है और न ही इसकी दवाई आई है। टीका आने में भी समय है, इसलिए बचाव का सबसे सुंदर और सरल उपाय है कि लोगों ने मार्च से जिन कोरोना समुचित व्यवहारों का पालन किया है उन्हें आगे भी जारी रखें। शहर समेत गांव के पुरूष और महिलाओं ने भी सतर्कता व प्रदूषण मुक्त दिवाली मनाने का संकल्प लिया है।

सावधानी से मनाना होगा उजालों के पर्व दीपावली
इस दीपावली को कई मायनों में हमें ख़ास बनाना होगा। दीपावली का पर्व अंधेरों पर प्रकाश की जीत का है। अभी के दौर में कोविड-19 अंधेरों का पर्याय बनने को आतुर भी दिख रहा है। लेकिन हम थोड़ी सतर्कता एवं सावधानी से उजालों के पर्व दीपावली को संक्रमण मुक्त कर सकते हैं एवं त्यौहार की खुशी लोगों के साथ साझा कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए हमें संक्रमण के प्रति एहतियात बरतने की सख्त जरूरत है। -कुमारी निलम राय, गृहिणी दरियापुर सारण
“पर्यावरण हितैषी दिवाली मनाने के लिए मैं पूरी तरह से प्रतिबद्ध हूं। दिवाली खुशियों का त्यौहार है। ऐसा कोई काम न करें, जिससे दूसरों की जिंदगी प्रभावित हो। इस बारे में अन्य लोगों को भी जागरूक करेंगे, ताकि इस बार की दिवाली बिना पटाखों वाली हो। -अभिषेक पाठक, युवा, छपरा

दीपावली पर अगर कोई अतिथि आपके घर आता है तो उसका स्वागत सावधानी के साथ दो गज दूरी से ही करेंगे। अतिथि को भी मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे और खुद भी मास्क लगाएंगे। बिना हाथों की सफाई कराए किसी भी अतिथि को घर का कोई सामान न छूने देंगे। अतिथियों से आग्रह करेंगे कि यह उनकी सुरक्षा के लिए किया जा रहा है। -सोनू कुमार, आईआईटी छात्र, सारण

दीप जलाते समय सैनिटाईजर प्रयोग न करें:
दीपावली पर सेनिटाइजर के इस्तेमाल के प्रति सचेत रहना जरूरी है. सैनिटाइजर में एल्कोहल होता है। यह आग तेजी से पकड़ता है। दीपक जलाने से पहले इसका इस्तेमाल नहीं करें। आतिशबाजी से दूरी बनायें। यदि दीप जला रहे हों तो सैनिटाइजर को अपने साथ नहीं रखें। इसे आग से दूर सुरक्षित स्थान पर रखें। इस मौके पर घर में बनाये गये या डिब्बाबंद मिठाईयों का इस्तेमाल करें। जागृति कुमारी, एएनएम, सदर अस्पताल छपरा

वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

